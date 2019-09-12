Bahl & Gaynor Maintains Position in Union Pacific (UNP); Taylor Frigon Capital Management Has Upped Cyberark LTD (CYBR) Holding

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cyberark Ltd. (CYBR) by 91.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc bought 9,596 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 20,033 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.56 million, up from 10,437 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cyberark Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.69% or $3.81 during the last trading session, reaching $99.52. About 2.65M shares traded or 230.89% up from the average. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 126.82% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 126.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBR News: 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2018 Rev $315M-$319M; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS 32C, EST. 21C; 30/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.31 TO $1.37; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE SEES 2Q REV. $72.0M TO $73.5M, EST. $72.1M; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2Q Adj EPS 23c-Adj EPS 25c; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q EPS 18c; 12/03/2018 – CyberArk Acquires Vaultive To Advance Privileged Account Security For The Cloud

Bahl & Gaynor Inc increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 349.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bahl & Gaynor Inc bought 259,210 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 333,402 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $56.38M, up from 74,192 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $167.3. About 2.59M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 10/05/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 19/03/2018 – Louisiana Transportation Infrastructure Receives $87 M Boost From Union Pacific; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 10/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP UNP.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $148 FROM $143; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC 1Q OPER REV. $5.5B, EST. $5.38B; 07/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MO; 19/03/2018 – LISC: Union Pacific gives $3M to bolster U.S. workforce, lift communities; 09/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TEX; 09/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Rev $5.48B

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $151.84M and $144.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) by 10,009 shares to 15,911 shares, valued at $2.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc, which manages about $7.63 billion and $13.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 15,343 shares to 27,122 shares, valued at $2.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Disney Walt Co Disney (NYSE:DIS) by 8,644 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 208,841 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard All World Ex (VEU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 551 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 521.61 million shares or 0.16% less from 522.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ntv Asset Mgmt Limited Co reported 0.07% stake. Montag Caldwell Lc has 3,931 shares. Franklin Resources Inc holds 0.26% or 2.87 million shares in its portfolio. Eagleclaw Managment accumulated 1,650 shares. Moreover, Benjamin F Edwards Comm Inc has 0.09% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Aperio Gp Limited Com holds 632,266 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. M&R Cap Incorporated reported 0.71% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Tower Limited Liability (Trc) accumulated 15,019 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Old Second Bancorp Of Aurora reported 0.09% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Huntington Bancorporation holds 0.39% or 142,596 shares. M&T Financial Bank Corporation reported 434,354 shares. Indiana-based Goelzer Inv Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.07% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Hudson Bay Cap Management Lp has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Archon Partners Ltd Llc holds 80,000 shares or 2.68% of its portfolio. First Mercantile Tru reported 17,788 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings.