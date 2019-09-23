Bahl & Gaynor Decreased Its W P Carey (WPC) Position by $2.72 Million; Stock Price Rose; White Pine Capital Increased Radnet (RDNT) Holding by $319,150

Bahl & Gaynor Inc decreased its stake in W P Carey Inc (WPC) by 40.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bahl & Gaynor Inc sold 33,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.30% . The institutional investor held 50,010 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.06M, down from 83,570 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc who had been investing in W P Carey Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $90.43. About 188,373 shares traded. W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) has risen 33.84% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.84% the S&P500. Some Historical WPC News: 15/03/2018 – WP CAREY INC – INCREASED ITS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $1.015 PER SHARE; 15/03/2018 – W. P. CAREY BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO $1.015/SHR, EST. $1.015/SHR; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey Sees FY EPS $5.30-EPS $5.50; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q Rev $177.6M; 20/04/2018 – DJ W P Carey Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WPC); 19/03/2018 – W. P. Carey Inc. Appoints Robert J. Flanagan to Bd of Directors; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY SEES FY AFFO/SHR $5.30 TO $5.50, EST. $5.38; 24/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Cross Country Healthcare, Tribune Media, W.P. Carey, Advanced Drainage, Ambac Financial; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q EPS 60c; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey Raises Dividend to $1.015

White Pine Capital Llc increased its stake in Radnet Inc (RDNT) by 49.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Capital Llc bought 24,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.84% . The institutional investor held 74,265 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.02 million, up from 49,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Radnet Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $745.39 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $14.87. About 47,125 shares traded. RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) has risen 9.93% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.93% the S&P500.

Analysts await W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.26 earnings per share, down 14.86% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.48 per share. WPC’s profit will be $215.19M for 17.94 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by W. P. Carey Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.28% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.22, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 25 investors sold WPC shares while 102 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 88.70 million shares or 4.96% more from 84.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fifth Third Bancorp holds 4,860 shares. Moreover, Trust Communication Of Vermont has 0.01% invested in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). National Asset Mngmt invested in 0.06% or 7,147 shares. Highvista Strategies Ltd reported 2,800 shares. Presima has 0.28% invested in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Private Ocean reported 0% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Sandy Spring State Bank owns 2,637 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Institute For Wealth Llc owns 3,306 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Hanson & Doremus Invest Mngmt reported 0.12% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Farmers Retail Bank has 0% invested in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) for 100 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement owns 185,467 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. 1.85M were accumulated by Northern Tru Corp. Lvw Advsr Llc holds 0.09% of its portfolio in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) for 3,797 shares. Sei Investments Comm stated it has 55,424 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Personal Corp holds 0% or 5,379 shares in its portfolio.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc, which manages about $7.63B and $13.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 104,040 shares to 2.85 million shares, valued at $238.50 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 1,541 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,282 shares, and has risen its stake in Cdw Corp (NASDAQ:CDW).