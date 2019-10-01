Bahl & Gaynor Cut Its Nisource (NI) Stake as Share Value Rose; Shareholder Presima Boosted Highwoods Pptys (HIW) Position

Presima Inc increased its stake in Highwoods Pptys Inc (HIW) by 23.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Presima Inc bought 13,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.12% . The institutional investor held 69,900 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.89M, up from 56,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Presima Inc who had been investing in Highwoods Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $44.94. About 614,703 shares traded. Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) has declined 6.15% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical HIW News: 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC – ISSUED $350 MILLION 10-YEAR NOTES WITH AN EFFECTIVE INTEREST RATE OF 4.06%; 09/04/2018 Neuberger Berman Real Estate Exits Highwoods; 19/04/2018 – DJ Highwoods Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HIW); 24/04/2018 – Highwoods Properties 1Q EPS 31c; 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC – UPDATES 2018 FFO OUTLOOK TO $3.37 TO $3.47 PER SHARE; 19/04/2018 – Highwoods Declares Quarterly Dividends; 19/04/2018 – Highwoods Properties Declares Dividend of 46.25c; 24/04/2018 – Highwoods Properties 1Q Rev $180.4M; 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC HIW.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $3.42 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC QTRLY FFO PER SHR $0.85

Bahl & Gaynor Inc decreased its stake in Nisource Inc (NI) by 16.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bahl & Gaynor Inc sold 18,474 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The institutional investor held 92,355 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.66M, down from 110,829 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc who had been investing in Nisource Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $29.92. About 3.49 million shares traded or 21.23% up from the average. NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) has risen 15.44% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NI News: 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: NiSource May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Straight Gain; 08/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Old Republic International, NiSource, MasTec, Lincoln National, Oceaneering Intern; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: NiSource May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Straight Gain; 11/04/2018 – NiSource Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call for May 2; 19/04/2018 – NISOURCE – UNDER AGREEMENT, CO BORROWED INITIAL TRANCHE OF $150 MLN ON APRIL 18, MAY BORROW SECOND TRANCHE OF UP TO $450 MLN PRIOR TO JUNE 15, 2018; 29/03/2018 – NiSource Inc.: Richard A. Abdoo Decides Not to Stand for Re-election to Board; 11/05/2018 – NiSource: Selling Stockholders Include T. Rowe Price, Capital Research and Management, ZP Master Utility Fund, Citadel; 19/04/2018 – NISOURCE – UNDER AGREEMENT, BORROWED INITIAL TRANCHE OF $150 MLN ON APRIL 18, MAY BORROW UP TO ADDITIONAL $450 MLN PRIOR TO JUNE 15, 2018; 13/04/2018 – Columbia Gas of Massachusetts Files New Rates with the DPU; 23/04/2018 – Agreement Reached in NIPSCO’s Proposal to Modify Natural Gas Rates

Presima Inc, which manages about $1.11 billion and $627.64M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cubesmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 114,300 shares to 494,500 shares, valued at $16.54 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kite Rlty Group Tr (NYSE:KRG) by 42,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,500 shares, and cut its stake in Columbia Ppty Tr Inc (NYSE:CXP).

Bahl & Gaynor Inc, which manages about $7.63 billion and $13.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 678,564 shares to 702,506 shares, valued at $56.27 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 36,326 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.04M shares, and has risen its stake in National Healthcare Corp (NYSEMKT:NHC).

Analysts await NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.04 EPS, down 60.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.1 per share. NI’s profit will be $14.93 million for 187.00 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual EPS reported by NiSource Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

