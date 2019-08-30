Bahl & Gaynor Has Lifted Its Simon Property Group (SPG) Holding; Seatown Holdings Has Decreased Its Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Holding by $4.34 Million

Bahl & Gaynor Inc increased its stake in Simon Property Group Inc (SPG) by 48.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bahl & Gaynor Inc bought 268,783 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.75% . The institutional investor held 822,212 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $149.82 million, up from 553,429 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc who had been investing in Simon Property Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $149.01. About 253,767 shares traded. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has declined 5.62% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SPG News: 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q U.S. Malls, Premium Outlets Base Minimun Rent Rose 3.2%; 02/05/2018 – Daiwa Adds ASML, Exits Booking, Cuts Simon Property: 13F; 05/03/2018 SIMON COO SAYS NOT INVOLVED IN M&A ACTIVITY TODAY: CITI CONF; 17/05/2018 – MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL – ANNOUNCED PLANS TO OPEN AT LEAST FIVE NEW HOTELS AT SIMON SHOPPING CENTERS OVER NEXT SEVERAL YEARS; 21/05/2018 – Simon to Install Ultra-Fast Electric Vehicle Chargers at more than 30 Shopping Centers; 17/05/2018 – Marriott International And Simon Expand Relationship; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC SPG.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $12.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Simon Property Group’s A2 Senior Unsecured Debt Rating, Outlook Is Stable; 21/03/2018 – CFO Moves: Office Depot, Maersk, Outfront Media, Simon Property Group; 27/03/2018 – Simon Property Group Lp CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 6 Months

Seatown Holdings decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 26.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seatown Holdings sold 155,138 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The institutional investor held 440,520 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.52 million, down from 595,658 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seatown Holdings who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $33.72. About 726,175 shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500.

Seatown Holdings, which manages about $848.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 90,000 shares to 232,700 shares, valued at $27.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 48,914 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,198 shares, and has risen its stake in Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D (NYSE:BFAM).

More notable recent Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Jerome Dodson Exits 3M, Charles Schwab – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Zayo -3.3% as investors sort out NAREIT conference meetings – Seeking Alpha” published on April 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Zayo Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “ZAYO, CHSP, IMI Merger Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP Continues to Investigate Whether the Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders â€“ ZAYO, CHSP, IMI – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Zayo Group (ZAYO) Announces Early Termination of Hart-Scott-Rodino Waiting Period – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James & invested in 0% or 39,439 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability has invested 0% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Panagora Asset Inc reported 40,165 shares. Sei Invests owns 197,467 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 0% or 50,267 shares. Parkside Bank Tru reported 0% stake. Lord Abbett And Co Ltd Co stated it has 1.40M shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Meiji Yasuda Asset holds 0.09% or 35,560 shares. Elk Creek Partners Limited Liability Corp, a Colorado-based fund reported 105,777 shares. Utah Retirement System reported 42,796 shares. Alpine Glob Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0.29% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Moore Cap Mgmt Lp invested 0.97% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada accumulated 560,959 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Corvex LP holds 511,100 shares or 1.01% of its portfolio. Vanguard reported 17.81 million shares.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc, which manages about $7.63B and $10.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 1,528 shares to 276,681 shares, valued at $55.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 35,144 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,701 shares, and cut its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.