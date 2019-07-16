Bahl & Gaynor Increased Its Csg Systems Intl (CSGS) Position; Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) Covered By 2 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Bahl & Gaynor Inc increased Csg Systems Intl Inc (CSGS) stake by 50.59% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bahl & Gaynor Inc acquired 57,263 shares as Csg Systems Intl Inc (CSGS)’s stock rose 11.89%. The Bahl & Gaynor Inc holds 170,462 shares with $7.21 million value, up from 113,199 last quarter. Csg Systems Intl Inc now has $1.64B valuation. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $49.23. About 49,901 shares traded. CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) has risen 17.66% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGS News: 31/05/2018 – CSG HOLDINGS LTD CSGJ.J – CURRENT BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT AND TRADING CONDITIONS ARE EXPECTED TO REMAIN CHALLENGING; 03/04/2018 – Navy News Stand: CSG-10 Bids Farewell to Rear Adm. Paparo, Welcomes Rear Adm. Meier during Change of Command; 10/04/2018 – CSG Real-Time Traffic Insights to Help Meet Service Technician Arrival Time Promises; 20/04/2018 – REG-Contract CSG Service; 22/03/2018 – Statement from Lanny J. Davis, attorney for CSG; 08/04/2018 – CSG HOLDING SAYS BOARD APPROVES UPGRADE PROJECT WITH TOTAL INVESTMENT AT 145.75 MLN YUAN; 03/05/2018 – Strata-X Advances Serowe CSG Project; 21/05/2018 – CSG NAMES ROLLAND JOHNS AS CFO; 31/05/2018 – GCI Launches New Data Compliance Solution with CSG; 21/05/2018 – CSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL INC – JOHNS’ APPOINTMENT AS CFO FOLLOWS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED RETIREMENT OF FORMER CFO RANDY WIESE

Among 2 analysts covering Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Scorpio Tankers had 5 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by JP Morgan on Thursday, May 16 to “Overweight”. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, January 23 by JP Morgan. FBR Capital upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Monday, March 4 report. See Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) latest ratings:

16/05/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $29.0000 New Target: $34.0000 Upgrade

21/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

10/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

04/03/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Old Target: $22 New Target: $25 Upgrade

23/01/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Neutral New Target: $23 Downgrade

More notable recent Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Tanker Shipping Demand Nightmare â€“ Fact Of Fiction? – Benzinga” on July 16, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Shares of Scorpio Tankers Have Jumped 68% in the First Half of 2019 – The Motley Fool” published on July 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Shipping eyes turn to Marine Money Week in NYC – Seeking Alpha” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Shipping in focus as Marine Money Week rolls on, banks eye clean loans – Seeking Alpha” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Hellenicshippingnews.com‘s news article titled: “Bulker bosses explain freight price resurgence – Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

The stock increased 2.82% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $29.14. About 268,888 shares traded. Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) has declined 5.61% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.04% the S&P500. Some Historical STNG News: 25/04/2018 – SCORPIO TANKERS – SIGNED TERM SHEETS OR AGREED MAIN TERMS FOR BANK LOANS AND SALE LEASEBACKS TO REFINANCE SOME OF ITS OUTSTANDING SECURED INDEBTEDNESS; 17/05/2018 – SCORPIO TANKERS INC – AS PART OF AGREEMENTS, COMPANY WILL BAREBOAT CHARTER-IN VESSELS FOR A PERIOD OF EIGHT YEARS; 25/04/2018 – Scorpio Tankers 1Q Loss/Shr 10c; 29/05/2018 – Scorpio Tankers: Liquidity to Increase by $48M After Repayment of Debt; 29/05/2018 – SCORPIO REPORTS SALE & LEASEBACK PACTS FOR SIX MR PRODUCT; 29/05/2018 – SCORPIO TANKERS INC – UPON COMPLETION, CO’S LIQUIDITY IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY $48 MLN IN AGGREGATE AFTER REPAYMENT OF OUTSTANDING DEBT; 29/05/2018 – Scorpio Tankers Announces Sale and Leaseback Agreements for Six MR Pdt Tankers; 25/04/2018 – SCORPIO TANKERS 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 10C, EST. LOSS/SHR 9.0C; 16/05/2018 – Scorpio Tankers Inc. Announces Closing of Offer to Exchange Existing Convertible Notes; 25/04/2018 – Scorpio Tankers 1Q Loss $31.8M

Scorpio Tankers Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.50 billion. As of March 15, 2017, it owned 78 tankers comprising 22 LR2 tankers, 14 Handymax tankers, and 42 MR tankers with an average age of approximately 2.3 years; and 19 time chartered-in tankers, including 9 Handymax, 8 MR, 1 LR1, and 1 LR2 tankers. It currently has negative earnings.

More notable recent CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “CSG Systems International to Hold 2019 Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call on August 7 – Business Wire” on July 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Computer Services Stocks Hit the High Notes – Nasdaq” published on June 20, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “CSG and ITW Global Leaders Forum Announce Partnership to Create Communications Blockchain Network – Business Wire” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can You Imagine How CSG Systems International’s (NASDAQ:CSGS) Shareholders Feel About The 76% Share Price Increase? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On CSG Systems International, Inc. (CSGS)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc decreased Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS) stake by 1,528 shares to 276,681 valued at $55.92 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Dentsply Sirona Inc stake by 13,456 shares and now owns 28,514 shares. Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.72 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.85, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold CSGS shares while 55 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 32.00 million shares or 0.50% less from 32.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Cap Management Ltd Liability Co has 21,363 shares. Hightower Advisors Ltd Llc stated it has 11,440 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Trust Advsr Limited Partnership has 36,419 shares. Moreover, Laurion Mgmt LP has 0.01% invested in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) for 11,653 shares. Burney invested 0.3% in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS). First Quadrant Lp Ca holds 0.06% or 18,900 shares in its portfolio. Oak Assoc Ltd Oh holds 0.01% or 5,255 shares. Menta Limited Liability Co holds 0.28% or 14,986 shares in its portfolio. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Management accumulated 0% or 7,100 shares. Los Angeles Mngmt Equity Rech has 19,043 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Campbell & Adviser Ltd has 10,759 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 402,574 shares. Swiss Bancshares reported 60,800 shares. Moreover, Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio has 0% invested in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) for 2,116 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System, California-based fund reported 50,141 shares.