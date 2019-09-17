Bahl & Gaynor Holding in Diageo Plc Sp Adr (DEO) Has Trimmed as Shares Declined; Roanoke Asset Management Raised Its Position in Coca (KO) by $693,850 as Market Valuation Rose

Roanoke Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Coca (KO) by 26.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roanoke Asset Management Corp bought 13,877 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The hedge fund held 66,436 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.38M, up from 52,559 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Coca for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $54.2. About 3.79 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – KO CFO: EXPECT NEW SUGAR TAXES IN UK, S. AFRICA TO IMPACT 2Q; 07/03/2018 – news.com.au: Coca-Cola factory worker fired after `weeing into a tin’ on the job; 26/03/2018 – FITCH CUTS COCA-COLA AMATIL’S TO ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 21/05/2018 – Simply Introduces a New Line of Light Orange Juice Beverages and Light Lemonades with Less Sugar and Fewer Calories; 29/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Co.: @TheRealKYL3 Coca-Cola Georgia Peach combines the classic Coca-Cola taste with flavor sourced from peaches; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS LOYALTY FACTOR ISN’T AS STRONG FOR COCA-COLA NOW; 06/03/2018 Coca-Cola HBC Volume Rises More Than Quadruple 20 Day Average; 07/03/2018 – Coca-Cola announces its first-ever alcoholic drink; 30/05/2018 – Coca-Cola Co’s Africa distributor to invest $100 mln in Kenya over next 5 years; 10/05/2018 – Coca-Cola HBC Sees Trading in Line With Views

Bahl & Gaynor Inc decreased its stake in Diageo Plc Sp Adr (DEO) by 12.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bahl & Gaynor Inc sold 2,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 18,742 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.23 million, down from 21,342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc who had been investing in Diageo Plc Sp Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.97B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $163.7. About 200,968 shares traded. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 02/05/2018 – Diageo Appoints New Executives in North America; 24/05/2018 – Diageo to Sell U.S. Drinks Brands for Up to $1 Bln -Sky News; 24/05/2018 – Diageo Hires Bankers to Sell U.S.-Focused Spirits Brands–Update; 14/03/2018 – Diageo CEO Ivan Menezes on Leaders With Lacqua (Video); 27/03/2018 – China liquor maker Moutai posts fastest profit growth in six years; 16/05/2018 – Diageo PLC Launches $2 Bln Bonds; 18/04/2018 – Diageo, Plc – Disclosed SEC investigation(s) confirmed as ongoing. Inadequate disclosures make it impossible to assess a material and ongoing risk. (published 31-Jan) $DEO; 24/05/2018 – Diageo Hires Bankers to Sell U.S.-Focused Spirits Brands; 15/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Diageo $Benchmark; 2Y, 2Y FRN, 5Y, 10Y; 19/03/2018 – Diageo Launches ‘Happy Hour’ Skill For Amazon Alexa Celebrating One Of The Most Spirited Hours In The Day

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 57 investors sold KO shares while 594 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 0.87% more from 2.77 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Violich Capital Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 66,053 shares. First Republic Invest Mngmt, California-based fund reported 1.04 million shares. 13,940 were reported by Clark Management Group. Middleton & Inc Ma owns 0.12% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 15,283 shares. Wellington Shields & Llc invested in 0.41% or 17,187 shares. Rmsincerbeaux Capital Management Ltd Company stated it has 0% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Huntington National Bank & Trust holds 478,284 shares. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc invested in 0.2% or 38,323 shares. 138,305 were reported by Community Bancorporation Na. Nfc Invests Limited Liability reported 0.2% stake. Atwood Palmer invested in 10,890 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Brinker Capital Incorporated invested in 60,657 shares. Research Glob Investors invested 1% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Prio Wealth Partnership owns 200,212 shares or 0.47% of their US portfolio. Gamco Invsts Incorporated Et Al has invested 0.26% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Roanoke Asset Management Corp, which manages about $265.39 million and $221.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 5,755 shares to 78,667 shares, valued at $20.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc, which manages about $7.63B and $13.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) by 10,922 shares to 978,839 shares, valued at $124.98M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Interstate Banc Sys Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 10,838 shares in the quarter, for a total of 542,527 shares, and has risen its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON).

