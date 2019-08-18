Bahl & Gaynor Has Boosted Community Bank Systems (CBU) Holding By $1.56 Million; NV5 Holdings (NVEE)’s Sentiment Is 0.95

Bahl & Gaynor Inc increased Community Bank Systems Inc (CBU) stake by 31.71% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bahl & Gaynor Inc acquired 26,520 shares as Community Bank Systems Inc (CBU)’s stock rose 1.18%. The Bahl & Gaynor Inc holds 110,151 shares with $6.58 million value, up from 83,631 last quarter. Community Bank Systems Inc now has $3.19 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.34% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $61.75. About 220,686 shares traded or 35.60% up from the average. Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) has risen 3.58% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CBU News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Community Bank System Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CBU); 24/04/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM 1Q EPS 78C, EST. 73C; 07/05/2018 – United Community Bank Recognized for Highest Customer Satisfaction in Southeast by J.D. Power; 21/05/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM INC – SCOTT KINGSLEY HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND COO EFFECTIVE JUNE 1, 2018; 17/05/2018 – Community Bank Announces the Conversion of Progressive Bank Offices During the Weekend of May 18th; 07/05/2018 – Community Bank System Presenting at Conference May 9; 26/04/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM INC CBU.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $57; 21/05/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM INC – JOSEPH SUTARIS HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CFO OF COMPANY AND BANK, SUCCEEDING SCOTT KINGSLEY; 21/05/2018 – Community Bank System, Inc. Announces Senior Management Changes; 23/03/2018 – Community Bank System Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average

NV5 Holdings Inc (NVEE) investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.03, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 58 investment managers increased and opened new equity positions, while 61 trimmed and sold positions in NV5 Holdings Inc. The investment managers in our database now hold: 7.39 million shares, down from 7.54 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding NV5 Holdings Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 3 to 4 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 25 Reduced: 36 Increased: 40 New Position: 18.

The stock increased 2.65% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $62.68. About 95,334 shares traded. NV5 Global, Inc. (NVEE) has risen 8.57% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NVEE News: 03/05/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC NVEE.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.06, REV VIEW $392.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/03/2018 – NV5 Global 4Q EPS $1.06; 03/05/2018 – NV5 Global 1Q Adj EPS 59c; 08/03/2018 – NV5 Global Sees 2018 EPS $2.20-EPS $2.47; 03/05/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC – EXPECTS GROSS REVENUES WILL RANGE FROM $380 MLN TO $415 MLN FOR 2018; 03/05/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC NVEE.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $2.26 TO $2.54; 23/04/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL FILES FOR MIXED OFFERING OF $150M SECURITIES; 03/05/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC NVEE.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $3.00 TO $3.30; 08/03/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC – SEES 2018 GROSS REVENUES $370 MLN TO $405 MLN; 08/03/2018 – NV5 Global 4Q Rev $94M

NV5 Global, Inc. provides professional and technical engineering, and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $787.58 million. It operates through two divisions, Infrastructure and Buildings, Energy & Science. It has a 26.59 P/E ratio. The firm offers infrastructure, engineering, and support services, including site selection, design, water resources, transportation, structural engineering, land development, surveying, power delivery, building code compliance, and other service areas; and construction quality assurance services, such as construction materials testing and engineering, geotechnical engineering and consulting, and forensic consulting.

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc holds 4.59% of its portfolio in NV5 Global, Inc. for 162,907 shares. Lyon Street Capital Llc owns 18,547 shares or 3.39% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ashford Capital Management Inc has 3.16% invested in the company for 365,195 shares. The California-based First Wilshire Securities Management Inc has invested 3.12% in the stock. Summit Creek Advisors Llc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 265,998 shares.

