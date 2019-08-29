Bahl & Gaynor Raised Its Blackrock (BLK) Stake; NBT Bancorp (NBTB) Has 1.48 Sentiment

Bahl & Gaynor Inc increased Blackrock Inc (BLK) stake by 1.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bahl & Gaynor Inc acquired 5,102 shares as Blackrock Inc (BLK)’s stock declined 2.39%. The Bahl & Gaynor Inc holds 374,779 shares with $160.17M value, up from 369,677 last quarter. Blackrock Inc now has $65.28B valuation. The stock increased 1.41% or $5.85 during the last trading session, reaching $419.69. About 184,967 shares traded. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 6.50% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 12/04/2018 – BlackRock Reports 1Q 2018 Diluted EPS of $6.68, or $6.70 as Adjusted; 26/03/2018 – DANA: UAE COURT ISSUES ANTI-SUIT INJUNCTION AGAINST BLACKROCK; 20/05/2018 – MOVES-BlackRock head of Asia Pacific stewardship to step down; 16/04/2018 – BlackRock CEO Larry Fink Is Now a Billionaire (Video); 06/03/2018 – The Edge Markets: IPO: BlackRock, Soros interested in IPO of Deutsche Bank unit – source – The Edge Markets; 06/03/2018 – BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc: Net Asset Value(s); 18/04/2018 – DEUTSCHE WOHNEN: BLACKROCK PLANS TO BUY FURTHER VOTING RIGHTS; 13/03/2018 – BlackRock Says Hong Kong Among `Challenging’ Regulatory Regimes; 09/05/2018 – BLACKROCK CEO FINK SPEAKS IN BNN BLOOMBERG INTERVIEW; 09/03/2018 – BLACKROCK CUTS HOLDING IN TELENET TO 4.97% AS OF MARCH 7

NBT Bancorp Inc (NBTB) investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.10, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 59 hedge funds increased and started new stock positions, while 40 trimmed and sold stock positions in NBT Bancorp Inc. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 23.47 million shares, down from 23.80 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding NBT Bancorp Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 35 Increased: 48 New Position: 11.

Peoples Financial Services Corp. holds 2.39% of its portfolio in NBT Bancorp Inc. for 130,025 shares. Nbt Bank N A Ny owns 181,782 shares or 1.19% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Walthausen & Co. Llc has 0.99% invested in the company for 212,120 shares. The New York-based Tompkins Financial Corp has invested 0.5% in the stock. Community Bank N.A., a New York-based fund reported 49,576 shares.

Analysts await NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.66 earnings per share, down 2.94% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.68 per share. NBTB’s profit will be $28.90 million for 13.23 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.69 actual earnings per share reported by NBT Bancorp Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.35% negative EPS growth.

NBT Bancorp Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for NBT Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals, firms, and municipalities. The company has market cap of $1.53 billion. The companyÂ’s deposit products include demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. It has a 13.04 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan portfolio comprises commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural and agricultural real estate loans, and business banking loans; consumer loans, such as indirect, home equity, and direct loans; and residential real estate mortgages, as well as real estate construction and development loans.

Among 4 analysts covering Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Blackrock Inc has $55000 highest and $431 lowest target. $508.20’s average target is 21.09% above currents $419.69 stock price. Blackrock Inc had 8 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) rating on Wednesday, April 17. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $515 target. The stock of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, April 15. The stock of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, April 17. The stock of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Deutsche Bank. Barclays Capital maintained BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy” rating.

