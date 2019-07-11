Bahl & Gaynor Holds Holding in Pepsico (PEP); Moog (MOG.A) Valuation Were Volatile While Etrade Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Stake

Bahl & Gaynor Inc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 2.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bahl & Gaynor Inc bought 51,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.13 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $261.19M, up from 2.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $188.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $134.35. About 3.85M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi Acquires Healthy-snack Maker Bare Foods — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Quaker Foods North America Rev $601M; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo’s earnings and revenue top expectations; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – BARE SNACKS LEADERSHIP WILL REPORT INTO FRITO-LAY NORTH AMERICA; 19/03/2018 – Calise Partners Names Susan Scull Executive Director, Client Strategy; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Rev $12.56B; 19/03/2018 – PEPSICO WILL PUBLISH LIST OF MILLS PRODUCE PALM OIL; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO DEAL FOR BARE SNACKS IS SAID TO BE LESS THAN $200M:CNBC; 16/03/2018 – Pepsi CEO Makes 650 Times The Typical Worker — MarketWatch

Etrade Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Moog Inc (MOG.A) by 41.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Etrade Capital Management Llc sold 5,106 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 7,089 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $616,000, down from 12,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Etrade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Moog Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $92.5. About 61,998 shares traded. Moog Inc. (NYSE:MOG.A) has risen 2.06% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MOG.A News: 27/04/2018 – Moog to Wind Down Activities in Wind Pitch Control Business by Year-End; 09/03/2018 – Moog Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – MOOG 2Q ADJ. EPS $1.16; 01/05/2018 – Federal-Mogul Motorparts Receives ACPN Content Excellence Award for MOOG® Hub Assemblies Catalog; 27/04/2018 – MOOG SEES FY SALES ABOUT $2.69B, EST. $2.62B; 27/04/2018 – MOOG SEES FY ADJ. EPS $4.40, PLUS OR MINUS 20C, EST. $4.25; 08/03/2018 – Extensive New Campaign Reminds Auto Service Professionals, ‘If it’s Not in a MOOG® Box, it’s Not MOOG’; 15/03/2018 – Moog Initiates Cash Dividend; 19/04/2018 – MOOG® Announces Expanded Applications for its Complete Knuckle Assembly; 27/04/2018 – MOOG INC QTRLY NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM OPERATIONS OF $1.16

Etrade Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.37B and $3.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 11,800 shares to 42,886 shares, valued at $3.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 6,867 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,653 shares, and has risen its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL).

