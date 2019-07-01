Bahl & Gaynor Has Lowered Its Holding in Ecolab (ECL) as Market Valuation Rose; Lourd Capital Has Trimmed Its Bank Amer (BAC) Stake as Share Value Declined

Bahl & Gaynor Inc decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 2.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bahl & Gaynor Inc sold 4,793 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 180,941 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.94M, down from 185,734 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $2.68 during the last trading session, reaching $194.76. About 763,291 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 22.95% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 03/05/2018 – Ecolab Annual Meeting Results Announced; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees 12c-15c/Share in Charges for 2018; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB SELLS CHINA INDUSTRIAL PHOSPHONATE CHEMICAL COMPONENT; 24/05/2018 – Ecolab Establishes Food Safety Advisory Board; 06/03/2018 Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for March 13, 2018; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Revises 4Q 2017 Net to $562.7 Million, or $1.92/Share; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Reclassifies Certain Costs From SG&A Expenses to Cost of Sales; 17/04/2018 – Former Ecolab executive will chair Tim Pawlenty’s gubernatorial campaign in Minnesota; 28/03/2018 – ECOLAB INC ECL.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM AND $151 TARGET PRICE; 01/05/2018 – ECOLAB 1Q ADJ EPS 91C, EST. 90C

Lourd Capital Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 65.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lourd Capital Llc sold 2.33M shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.21 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.27 million, down from 3.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lourd Capital Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $279.21B market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $29.36. About 29.86 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 23/03/2018 – Apple is working on a ‘foldable’ iPhone for release in 2020, says Bank of America; 03/05/2018 – GenMark Diagnostics at Bank of America Conference May 16; 16/05/2018 – Vital Therapies at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – FCC Shifts $9 Billion Phone Aid Fund Out of Bank of America; 26/03/2018 – U.S. IPOs Decline 14% in 2018, BofA Leads; 14/05/2018 – LifePoint Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – U.S. Investment Grade Bond Sales Drop 10% in 2018, BofA Leads; 20/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA – CUSTOMERS CAN NOW ADD MULTIPLE CREDIT AND DEBIT CARDS TO THEIR PAYPAL ACCOUNT DIRECTLY FROM BANK’S MOBILE BANKING APP; 10/05/2018 – Bank of America’s Top European Junk-Bond Trader Is Said to Leave; 01/05/2018 – Mubadala Said to Hire BofA, Morgan Stanley, Citi for Cepsa IPO

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 12.70% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.63 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.75B for 10.34 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.43% EPS growth.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc, which manages about $7.63 billion and $10.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brunswick Corp (NYSE:BC) by 10,715 shares to 104,759 shares, valued at $5.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Resmed Inc (NYSE:RMD) by 4,903 shares in the quarter, for a total of 78,790 shares, and has risen its stake in Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX).

Analysts await Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to report earnings on July, 30 before the open. They expect $1.41 EPS, up 11.02% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.27 per share. ECL’s profit will be $406.43 million for 34.53 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual EPS reported by Ecolab Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.89% EPS growth.