Bahl & Gaynor Cut Its Genuine Parts Co (GPC) Position; KONE OYJ SHARES B FINLAND (KNYJF) Shorts Down By 9.29%

Bahl & Gaynor Inc decreased Genuine Parts Co (GPC) stake by 43.95% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bahl & Gaynor Inc sold 19,341 shares as Genuine Parts Co (GPC)’s stock declined 3.32%. The Bahl & Gaynor Inc holds 24,662 shares with $2.76M value, down from 44,003 last quarter. Genuine Parts Co now has $13.63 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.71% or $2.46 during the last trading session, reaching $93.29. About 153,613 shares traded. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has risen 0.63% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GPC News: 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT – COMBINED CO WILL HAVE 3 ESSENDANT-APPOINTED DIRECTORS, 4 GENUINE PARTS-APPOINTED DIRECTORS, AND 4 DIRECTORS APPOINTED BY MUTUAL AGREEMENT; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Sees 2018 Tax Rate 26%; 16/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Co expected to post earnings of $1.32 a share – Earnings Preview; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT – COMBINED COMPANY WILL BE CALLED ESSENDANT, & BE LED BY ESSENDANT PRESIDENT AND CEO RIC PHILLIPS, AND JANET ZELENKA WILL SERVE AS CFO; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – COMBINED COMPANY WILL MAINTAIN HEADQUARTERS IN BOTH DEERFIELD, IL AND ATLANTA, GA; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – UPON CLOSE OF DEAL, COMBINED COMPANY, WHICH WILL BE CALLED ESSENDANT, WILL BE LED BY ESSENDANT PRESIDENT AND CEO RIC PHILLIPS; 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS CO – MAINTAINS 2018 REVENUE AND EARNINGS OUTLOOK; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT, GENUINE PARTS COMPANY’S S.P. RICHARDS TO COMBINE; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – TRANSACTION IMPLIES A VALUATION OF S.P. RICHARDS OF ABOUT $680 MLN; 17/05/2018 – Essendant: Plan Is Structured Such That It Won’t Be Triggered by Merger Agreement With Genuine Parts

KONE OYJ SHARES B FINLAND (OTCMKTS:KNYJF) had a decrease of 9.29% in short interest. KNYJF’s SI was 1.09M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 9.29% from 1.20M shares previously. With 2,300 avg volume, 472 days are for KONE OYJ SHARES B FINLAND (OTCMKTS:KNYJF)’s short sellers to cover KNYJF’s short positions. It closed at $59.35 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business. The company has market cap of $31.01 billion. It offers elevators, escalators, autowalks, automatic doors, and monitoring and access control systems for residential buildings, office buildings, public transportation facilities and airports, hotels, retail centers, special buildings, and medical facilities. It has a 30.88 P/E ratio. The firm also provides design services, such as project planning and specification, and traffic analysis; construction services, including project management and installation; maintenance and monitoring services; and modernization services comprising upgrades and replacements.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc increased Cdw Corp (NASDAQ:CDW) stake by 33,232 shares to 572,450 valued at $55.17 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) stake by 143,032 shares and now owns 2.94M shares. Williams Cos Inc (NYSE:WMB) was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Genuine Parts has $11400 highest and $10700 lowest target. $110.33’s average target is 18.27% above currents $93.29 stock price. Genuine Parts had 7 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

Analysts await Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.47 earnings per share, down 0.68% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.48 per share. GPC’s profit will be $214.74 million for 15.87 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.57 actual earnings per share reported by Genuine Parts Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.37% negative EPS growth.

Since May 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $495,050 activity. 5,000 shares were bought by Sonnemaker Scott, worth $495,050.

