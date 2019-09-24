Bahl & Gaynor Holding in Watsco (WSO) Increased by $19.37 Million; Intel (INTC) Holder Arete Wealth Advisors Has Lifted Position by $729,111 as Share Price Declined

Bahl & Gaynor Inc increased its stake in Watsco Inc (WSO) by 89.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bahl & Gaynor Inc bought 118,860 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.06% . The institutional investor held 251,726 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $41.17 million, up from 132,866 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc who had been investing in Watsco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $164.85. About 166,072 shares traded. Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) has declined 3.78% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.78% the S&P500. Some Historical WSO News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Watsco Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSO); 24/04/2018 – WATSCO 1Q REV. $926.6M, EST. $913.1M; 24/04/2018 – Watsco 1Q Rev $926.6M; 19/03/2018 – Watsco Names Slava Rubin and Brian Keeley to Board; 02/04/2018 – Watsco Raises Dividend to $1.45; 02/04/2018 – WATSCO BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO $1.45 FROM $1.25, EST. $1.50; 24/04/2018 – Watsco Sets New Records for Sales, Operating Income, Net Income and EPS During First Quarter; 24/04/2018 – WATSCO 1Q EPS 89C, EST. 89C; 19/03/2018 – Watsco: David C. Darnell and Barry S. Logan Resign From Board; 02/04/2018 – WATSCO BOOSTS DIVIDENDS 16% TO $5.80/SHR, EXTENDS PAYOUT STREAK

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 32.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc bought 15,513 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 63,146 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.02 million, up from 47,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $221.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.32% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $49.72. About 17.24M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 11/04/2018 – CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference Features Intel Keynote and Session on Independent Living and the Smart Home; 10/04/2018 – Napatech says on track to meet 2022 revenue target of $100 mln; 09/03/2018 – Intel reportedly considers bid for Broadcom; 09/05/2018 – Three companies win $550.8 mln deal to supply McAfee software to Pentagon; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP INTC.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.57, REV VIEW $65.15 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Intel considering range of acquisitions that could include a bid for Broadcom – Dow Jones; 08/05/2018 – VENUENEXT GETS INVESTMENT FROM INTEL CAPITAL; 11/05/2018 – AT&T’s Quest for Trump Intel on High-Stakes Merger Led to Blowup; 07/05/2018 – AVer’s Video Collaboration Technology Delivers Ultimate Huddle Room Experience Using Intel Unite® Solution; 02/04/2018 – Apple plans to replace Intel chips in Macs with its own -Bloomberg

More notable recent Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Watsco Completes Acquisition of DASCO Supply NYSE:WSO – GlobeNewswire” on April 04, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Watsco Reports Record Second Quarter Results NYSE:WSO – GlobeNewswire” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO): Has Recent Earnings Growth Beaten Long-Term Trend? – Yahoo Finance” on August 17, 2019. More interesting news about Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Watsco Announces Advisory Board Appointments and Executive Promotion – GlobeNewswire” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Watsco to Host 2018 Earnings Call February 14, 2019 NYSE:WSO – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.58, from 1.89 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 29 investors sold WSO shares while 92 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 28.26 million shares or 0.80% less from 28.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fdx Advsrs Inc holds 0.03% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) or 4,048 shares. Buckhead Cap Limited Liability Com holds 1.24% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) or 25,293 shares. Comerica Comml Bank accumulated 19,224 shares or 0.02% of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Sit Inv Assocs accumulated 7,770 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board invested in 30,802 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt owns 447 shares. Bartlett Company Ltd Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Tower Cap (Trc) stated it has 0.02% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Psagot Inv House owns 2,500 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Profund Advsrs Lc invested in 0.02% or 2,423 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee invested in 95 shares. Private Tru Na holds 0.11% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) or 3,267 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Lc reported 12,690 shares.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc, which manages about $7.63 billion and $13.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc Cl A (NYSE:EL) by 63,573 shares to 423,252 shares, valued at $77.50 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackbaud Inc (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 13,292 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,089 shares, and cut its stake in W P Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC).

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “McAfee hires underwriters for IPO – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Intel Corporation (INTC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 06, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on February 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Intel (INTC) Earnings After Bell: Will Management Guide Shares Up? – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Intel (INTC) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “Dow’s 200-point jump led by gains for Intel, United Technologies shares – MarketWatch” with publication date: September 04, 2019.