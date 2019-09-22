Bahl & Gaynor Cut Phibro Animal Health Cl A (PAHC) Position; INDUSTRIA DE DISENO TEXTIL INDITEX SA OR (IDEXF) Sellers Decreased By 9.51% Their Shorts

INDUSTRIA DE DISENO TEXTIL INDITEX SA OR (OTCMKTS:IDEXF) had a decrease of 9.51% in short interest. IDEXF’s SI was 4.19 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 9.51% from 4.63M shares previously. With 20,700 avg volume, 202 days are for INDUSTRIA DE DISENO TEXTIL INDITEX SA OR (OTCMKTS:IDEXF)’s short sellers to cover IDEXF’s short positions. It closed at $30.33 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc decreased Phibro Animal Health Corp Cl A (PAHC) stake by 45.38% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Bahl & Gaynor Inc sold 38,182 shares as Phibro Animal Health Corp Cl A (PAHC)’s stock declined 10.44%. The Bahl & Gaynor Inc holds 45,965 shares with $1.46 million value, down from 84,147 last quarter. Phibro Animal Health Corp Cl A now has $906.97 million valuation. The stock increased 2.89% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $22.42. About 422,395 shares traded or 81.29% up from the average. Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC) has declined 33.98% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.98% the S&P500. Some Historical PAHC News: 07/05/2018 – PHIBRO ANIMAL 3Q ADJ EPS 46C, EST. 42C; 07/05/2018 – PHIBRO ANIMAL HEALTH CORP QTRLY DILUTED EPS OF $0.49; 02/04/2018 – Thornburg Value Adds Starbucks, Exits Phibro Animal; 19/04/2018 – Phibro Animal Health Corporation to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference; 07/05/2018 – Phibro Animal Health Corporation Reports Third Quarter; 20/04/2018 – Phibro Animal Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 07/05/2018 – Phibro Animal Health 3Q EPS 49c; 07/05/2018 – PHIBRO ANIMAL HEALTH CORP – CO IS NOT MODIFYING ITS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018 AS PRESENTED IN CO’S FEBRUARY 5, 2018 PRESS RELEASE; 07/05/2018 – PHIBRO ANIMAL HEALTH CORP QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS OF $0.46; 03/04/2018 – Phibro Animal Health Corporation to Host Webcast and Conference Call on March 2018 Quarterly Financial Results

Industria de DiseÃ±o Textil, S.A. engages in the retail and on-line distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories and household textile products through various store formats in Spain, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. The company has market cap of $94.27 billion. The companyÂ’s store formats include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and UterqÃ¼e. It has a 23.4 P/E ratio. It operates 7,292 stores in 93 markets; and online stores in 41 markets.

More recent Industria de DiseÃ±o Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Focus On Europe: Hunter Douglas’ ‘Buy And Build’ Strategy Works Well – Seeking Alpha” on March 19, 2019. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “Industria De Diseno Textil Inditex SA ADR 2018 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on June 13, 2018. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Industria De Diseno Textil Inditex SA ADR 2017 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 14, 2017 was also an interesting one.

More notable recent Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do You Like Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC) At This P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Read This Before Considering Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC) For Its Upcoming 0.6% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Phibro Animal Q4 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Phibro Animal Health FQ4 miss pressures shares, down 13% after hours – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Movado Group, Phibro Animal Health, and Autodesk Slumped Today – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Phibro Animal Health has $2500 highest and $1800 lowest target. $20.50’s average target is -8.56% below currents $22.42 stock price. Phibro Animal Health had 7 analyst reports since May 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, September 5 by Morgan Stanley. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Underweight” rating and $1800 target in Thursday, August 29 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 28 by Credit Suisse. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 29 by Bank of America.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 19 investors sold PAHC shares while 52 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 19.25 million shares or 1.69% more from 18.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited reported 0.24% stake. Goldman Sachs holds 338,902 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Macquarie Gp reported 8,200 shares. S Muoio And has invested 0.8% in Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC). Cwm Limited Liability holds 0% or 107 shares in its portfolio. Chicago Equity Prns Limited Liability Co holds 0.07% in Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC) or 47,940 shares. The Massachusetts-based Martingale Asset Mgmt LP has invested 0.05% in Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC). California State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0% in Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC). New York State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 7,853 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 89,841 shares. Wellington Management Gru Llp owns 20,871 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 10,609 shares. 8,715 were reported by Brandes Inv Ltd Partnership. Shell Asset, a Netherlands-based fund reported 15,658 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 780 shares.

Analysts await Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, down 35.90% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.39 per share. PAHC’s profit will be $10.11M for 22.42 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual earnings per share reported by Phibro Animal Health Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -24.24% negative EPS growth.