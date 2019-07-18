Bahl & Gaynor Increased Rpm Intl (RPM) Position; Greenwich Investment Management Has Upped Stonecastle Finl (BANX) Stake By $735,231

Greenwich Investment Management Inc increased Stonecastle Finl Corp (BANX) stake by 26.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Greenwich Investment Management Inc acquired 35,011 shares as Stonecastle Finl Corp (BANX)’s stock rose 3.48%. The Greenwich Investment Management Inc holds 168,286 shares with $3.61M value, up from 133,275 last quarter. Stonecastle Finl Corp now has $144.06 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $21.98. About 3,087 shares traded. StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) has risen 1.66% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BANX News: 09/03/2018 StoneCastle Financial Corp. Announces Cash Distribution of $0.38 per Share for First Quarter 2018; 18/04/2018 – StoneCastle Cash Management, LLC Reports Record Asset and Account Levels; 03/05/2018 – StoneCastle Financial 1Q Net Asset Value $21.58/Share

Bahl & Gaynor Inc increased Rpm Intl Inc (RPM) stake by 4.47% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bahl & Gaynor Inc acquired 17,578 shares as Rpm Intl Inc (RPM)’s stock declined 1.96%. The Bahl & Gaynor Inc holds 410,561 shares with $23.83M value, up from 392,983 last quarter. Rpm Intl Inc now has $8.13 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $62.02. About 291,350 shares traded. RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) has risen 13.75% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.32% the S&P500. Some Historical RPM News: 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES OF $1.43 BLN VS $894.2 MLN; 01/05/2018 – RPM Mortgage’s Irvine Office, Led by Ben Anderson, Selected as One of the First Locations to Launch as LendUS; 14/05/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS SA – APRIL 2018 RPM 1,712.5 MLN, UP 11.9 PCT; 29/03/2018 – ATLATSA – DURING 2018, RPM, CO TO CONTINUE WORK FOR IMPLEMENTATION OF 2017 RESTRUCTURE PLAN BY FULFILLING TERMS, CONDITIONS CONTEMPLATED IN AGREEMENT; 05/04/2018 – RPM INTERNATIONAL INC RPM.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.05 TO $3.10; 19/03/2018 – RPM Acquires Leader In Tile And Grout Sealer Market; 05/04/2018 – RPM International Sees FY18 EPS $3.05-EPS $3.10; 03/05/2018 – RPM International Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Seaport for May. 10; 05/04/2018 – RPM INTERNATIONAL SEES FY EPS $3.05 TO $3.10; 24/04/2018 – ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM – REMAINING PLACING PROCEEDS WILL BE UTILISED TO FUND RPM’S SHARE OF ONGOING FUNDING REQUIREMENTS IN RESPECT OF BRPM JV’S STYLDRIFT PROJECT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold RPM shares while 123 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 98.77 million shares or 1.29% less from 100.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited accumulated 4,105 shares. Camarda Fincl Advisors Ltd Com owns 29 shares. The Illinois-based Ubs Asset Americas has invested 0% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Cincinnati Insur Company holds 1.03M shares. Hsbc Public Limited Liability Company invested in 27,820 shares or 0% of the stock. Macquarie Grp Incorporated accumulated 43,120 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.01% of its portfolio in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) for 107,818 shares. Btim Corp owns 0.26% invested in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) for 334,869 shares. 51,774 are owned by First Bancorporation Of Omaha. The Iowa-based Principal Fincl Group Inc Inc has invested 0.07% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Earnest Partners Limited Liability has 0% invested in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). San Francisco Sentry Invest Gp (Ca) has 0% invested in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) for 85 shares. Cordasco Fin Net has 0.02% invested in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) for 405 shares. Westfield Capital Management Lp owns 556,371 shares. Regions Financial invested in 0% or 7,193 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering RPM International (NYSE:RPM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. RPM International had 4 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) on Friday, April 5 with “Outperform” rating. On Monday, April 8 the stock rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral”.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc decreased Nexstar Media Group Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:NXST) stake by 8,606 shares to 59,766 valued at $6.48M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Monolithic Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MPWR) stake by 4,389 shares and now owns 32,677 shares. Genuine Parts Co (NYSE:GPC) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 3 investors sold BANX shares while 10 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 8 raised stakes. 1.64 million shares or 3.64% more from 1.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Trust Corporation reported 14,320 shares. Bb&T Securities Ltd holds 22,161 shares. Moreover, Stifel Fin has 0.01% invested in StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX). Jpmorgan Chase & Com invested in 8,045 shares or 0% of the stock. Morgan Stanley accumulated 10,350 shares. Sei Invs accumulated 5,327 shares. 157 were reported by Tower Rech Limited Liability Com (Trc). Oxbow Ltd Limited Liability Company, Texas-based fund reported 281,207 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 8,824 shares. Illinois-based Bard Assocs Inc has invested 0.21% in StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX). Van Hulzen Asset Management Limited Liability owns 23,500 shares. Oppenheimer & Company stated it has 16,156 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Royal Bancorp Of Canada owns 11,598 shares. Utd Capital Advisers Ltd Company owns 174,750 shares. Hilton Management Limited Co, New York-based fund reported 54,833 shares.