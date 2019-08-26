Bahl & Gaynor Increased Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holding by $14.46 Million as Valuation Rose; Goodhaven Capital Management Maintains Stake in Systemax (SYX)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 4.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bahl & Gaynor Inc bought 143,147 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 3.55 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $359.19 million, up from 3.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $340.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $106.37. About 2.89 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 16/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO SAYS CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFF RATE 2.65 PCT IN MARCH VS 2.28 PCT IN FEBRUARY – SEC FILING; 05/04/2018 – JPMORGAN GLOBAL MARCH SERVICES PMI AT 53.2 VS 54.8 LAST MONTH; 06/04/2018 – LIA FILES CLAIM AGAINST JPMORGAN FILED IN LONDON FRIDAY; 22/04/2018 – DJ JPMorgan Chase & Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JPM); 15/03/2018 – JPMorgan Tells Clients to Sell Biotech It Helped Take Public; 18/05/2018 – QIWI PLC QIWI.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $25 FROM $23; 11/05/2018 – ITV PLC ITV.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 200P FROM 185P; 26/04/2018 – AXALTA COATING SYSTEMS LTD AXTA.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $33 FROM $32; 07/05/2018 – Regeneron at J.P. Morgan Spring Biotech Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. DISCLOSES A 5.30 PCT STAKE IN PRAIRIE MINING LTD – FILING

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Systemax Inc (SYX) by 11.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc bought 21,567 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.59% . The institutional investor held 216,814 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.91M, up from 195,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Systemax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $729.49 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $19.49. About 13,358 shares traded. Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) has declined 37.61% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.61% the S&P500. Some Historical SYX News: 01/05/2018 – Systemax 1Q EPS 38c; 22/05/2018 – Systemax Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 21/04/2018 – DJ Systemax Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYX); 30/05/2018 – Systemax Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 Trump administration backs states’ bid to collect online sales taxes; 24/04/2018 – Systemax Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Systemax Anticipates Continuing a Regular Qtrly Div in the Future; 24/05/2018 – Systemax Short-Interest Ratio Rises 86% to 9 Days; 13/03/2018 – South Dakota urges Supreme Court to click ‘buy’ on internet sales tax

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc, which manages about $760.25M and $123.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oaktree Cap Group Llc (NYSE:OAK) by 21,620 shares to 72,380 shares, valued at $3.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jefferies Finl Group Inc by 25,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 557,089 shares, and cut its stake in Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX).

More notable recent Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Systemax’s (NYSE:SYX) Share Price Gain Of 123% Well Earned? – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Fool.com published: “Systemax Inc. (SYX) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – Motley Fool” on February 26, 2019. More interesting news about Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “New Convergys parent warns of 300 layoffs in eastern NC – Triangle Business Journal” published on March 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Systemax Inc. (SYX) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold SYX shares while 32 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 10.48 million shares or 2.72% more from 10.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caxton Assocs LP owns 14,322 shares. 758 are held by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Prelude Capital Mngmt Limited Liability reported 1,128 shares stake. State Street has 0% invested in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX). Blackrock has invested 0% of its portfolio in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX). Vanguard Group owns 1.15M shares. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 0% or 87 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX). Moreover, Fincl Bank Of Mellon Corporation has 0% invested in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) for 160,549 shares. Renaissance Technology Lc holds 176,800 shares. Secor Limited Partnership holds 21,024 shares. Prescott General Limited Liability Com reported 2.11M shares or 1.98% of all its holdings. Martingale Asset Management Ltd Partnership, Massachusetts-based fund reported 80,906 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% of its portfolio in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) for 2,706 shares. Tiaa Cref Management Limited Liability Corp owns 68,089 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s Why On Deck Capital Stock Is Plunging Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “JPMorgan turns to AI for writing – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Top Bank Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” on August 24, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Dow Jones Today: Hello Darkness, My Old Friend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks – Wall Street Tumbles After Brief Yield Curve Inversion – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Soros Fund Management Limited Liability reported 212,244 shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. Arrow Financial has invested 1.66% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Duncker Streett & invested in 55,170 shares or 1.29% of the stock. Covington Capital Management reported 199,105 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0.89% or 13.44M shares in its portfolio. City Co holds 24,539 shares. 102,661 were accumulated by Colonial. Fiduciary Mngmt Wi, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 4.41 million shares. Cornerstone Invest Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp reported 826,622 shares. Ballentine Limited Com stated it has 27,832 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Salzhauer Michael has 6.43% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Dowling & Yahnke Ltd owns 99,273 shares or 0.97% of their US portfolio. Lifeplan Fincl Grp Inc holds 0.34% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 6,396 shares. Bb&T Corporation holds 0.41% or 229,346 shares in its portfolio. 3,305 were accumulated by Legacy Capital Prtn.