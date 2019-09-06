Bahl & Gaynor Has Cut Its General Electric Co (GE) Holding; Edgewell Personal Care Company (EPC) Covered By 1 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Bahl & Gaynor Inc decreased General Electric Co (GE) stake by 39.21% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bahl & Gaynor Inc sold 50,833 shares as General Electric Co (GE)’s stock rose 3.47%. The Bahl & Gaynor Inc holds 78,800 shares with $787,000 value, down from 129,633 last quarter. General Electric Co now has $76.06 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $8.72. About 1.48 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 20/04/2018 – GE GE.N SAYS IT MAY ANNOUNCE SALE OF DISTRIBUTED POWER BUSINESS IN MID-2018, SEES STRONG INTEREST; 20/04/2018 – GE Stands by Profit Forecast, Brushing Off Worries (Correct); 27/04/2018 – U.S. State Dept approves possible sale to Bahrain of attack helicopters; 21/05/2018 – CORRECT: WABTEC CLIMBS MOST INTRADAY IN A MONTH, AFTER GE DEAL; 21/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: GE exploring merging transport business with Wabtec; 26/04/2018 – WATSA: GENERAL ELECTRIC HAS TO DECENTRALIZE ITS BUSINESSES; 09/04/2018 – GE ‘NOT COMFORTABLE’ FINANCING 100% MERCHANT ENERGY PROJECTS; 16/03/2018 – For first time ever, top GE execs earn no cash bonuses; 24/04/2018 – Exclusive – GE EFS finds buyer for wind portfolio interest; 24/04/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC – GE LIGHTING WILL BECOME ONLY NATIONWIDE SUPPLIER TO LOWE’S U.S. CONSUMER RETAIL OUTLETS FOR LIGHT BULBS

Among 4 analysts covering Energizer Holdings (NYSE:EPC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Energizer Holdings has $44 highest and $3200 lowest target. $39.25’s average target is 31.89% above currents $29.76 stock price. Energizer Holdings had 6 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, September 3 with “Equal-Weight”. SunTrust upgraded the shares of EPC in report on Monday, July 8 to “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, March 20 with “Hold”. See Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE:EPC) latest ratings:

03/09/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $35.0000 New Target: $32.0000 Maintain

08/07/2019 Broker: SunTrust Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Old Target: $35.0000 New Target: $40.0000 Upgrade

11/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

16/04/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $39 New Target: $41 Maintain

20/03/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold New Target: $44 Maintain

08/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

Bahl & Gaynor Inc increased Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) stake by 11,237 shares to 120,693 valued at $11.32M in 2019Q1. It also upped Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) stake by 83,709 shares and now owns 1.86M shares. Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) was raised too.

Among 11 analysts covering General Electric (NYSE:GE), 3 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 27% are positive. General Electric has $14 highest and $5 lowest target. $9.86’s average target is 13.07% above currents $8.72 stock price. General Electric had 21 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy”. On Friday, March 8 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Hold”. Citigroup maintained General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Monday, March 11 with “Buy” rating. The rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Underweight” on Monday, April 8. J.P. Morgan maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, March 12 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 18 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by RBC Capital Markets. Citigroup maintained General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) rating on Wednesday, June 19. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $14 target. As per Friday, March 15, the company rating was maintained by Gordon Haskett Capital Corporation. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, March 15 by Credit Suisse.

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.13 EPS, down 7.14% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.14 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.13B for 16.77 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual EPS reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.53% negative EPS growth.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 sales for $5.01 million activity. The insider Strazik Scott bought 34,836 shares worth $279,036. $3.00 million worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by CULP H LAWRENCE JR. $88,300 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by Timko Thomas S on Monday, August 19. Shares for $50,700 were bought by Seidman Leslie. Cox L Kevin had bought 105,600 shares worth $994,752. $498,337 worth of stock was bought by HORTON THOMAS W on Monday, August 12. LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J also bought $97,500 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares.

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Shares of General Electric Are Up Today – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Reasons Why General Electric Stock Should Not Be in Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Better Buy: General Electric vs. Verizon – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “GE’s Declines May Only Be Starting – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Morgan Stanley: GE’s Core Strengths Offset By ‘Opaque Potential Cash Needs’ – Benzinga” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Granite Inv Prtn Ltd Liability Com holds 0.05% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 82,105 shares. 34,702 are held by First Bancorp Of Omaha. D Scott Neal, Kentucky-based fund reported 13,120 shares. Atlas Browninc reported 0.39% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Adirondack stated it has 0.26% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Moreover, Discovery Cap Management Limited Co Ct has 3.76% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 3.61M shares. First Washington Corp owns 0.03% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 6,500 shares. Callahan Advsr Ltd Liability accumulated 13,114 shares. Cadence Cap Ltd Liability Company reported 13,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 436,711 were reported by Bluemountain Mngmt Ltd Llc. Maple Mgmt reported 12,773 shares stake. Moreover, Foster Motley has 0.02% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Mgmt Inc owns 232,108 shares or 0.35% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Lmr Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.01% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Condor holds 0.06% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 33,843 shares.

The stock increased 5.42% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $29.76. About 574,263 shares traded. Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE:EPC) has declined 42.83% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.83% the S&P500. Some Historical EPC News: 03/05/2018 – Edgewell Personal Care 2Q Net $65.1M; 14/05/2018 – EDGEWELL PERSONAL CARE ANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF MARISA IASENZA AS CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER; 06/03/2018 Moody’s Downgrades Edgewell’s Cfr To Ba3; Outlook Stable; 14/05/2018 – Edgewell Personal Care Announces the Appointment of Marisa lasenza as Chief Legal Officer; 06/03/2018 – EDGEWELL CUT TO Ba3 FROM Ba2 BY MOODY’S; 03/05/2018 – Edgewell Personal Care Sees FY18 Adj EPS $3.40-Adj EPS $3.60; 03/05/2018 – Edgewell Personal Care Sees FY18 Project Fuel Restructuring Charges of About $40M; 03/05/2018 – Edgewell Personal Care Sees FY18 Net Sales Down About 50 Basis Points, Organic Net Sales Down 3%; 14/05/2018 – Ajo Buys New 1.1% Position in Edgewell; 01/05/2018 – Stayfree And Jenny Mollen Aren’t Holding Back On Periods And Pee

More notable recent Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE:EPC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Before You Buy Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE:EPC), Consider Its Volatility – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE:EPC) A Financially Sound Company? – Yahoo Finance” on May 10, 2019. More interesting news about Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE:EPC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Stock Five Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 74% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” published on June 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Edgewell Personal Care Company (EPC) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Edgewell Personal Care Company manufactures and markets personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care, and infant care categories the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.61 billion. The firm operates in four divisions: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care, and All Other. It currently has negative earnings. It offers Schick and Wilkinson Sword razor systems, including razor handles and refillable blades, and disposable shave products for men and women; and shave preparation products, such as shaving gels and creams under the Edge, Skintimate, and Shave Guard brands.