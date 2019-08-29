Bahl & Gaynor Has Trimmed Its Holding in Microchip Technology (MCHP) as Market Value Declined; Comcast New (CMCSA) Stock Price Declined While New Mountain Vantage Advisers Has Lowered by $19.26 Million Its Holding

Bahl & Gaynor Inc decreased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) by 83.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bahl & Gaynor Inc sold 35,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.59% . The institutional investor held 7,060 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $586,000, down from 42,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc who had been investing in Microchip Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.37% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $86.89. About 761,394 shares traded. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has risen 1.30% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech 4Q Cash Flow From Operations $359.6M; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Instinet Sees Xilinx, ADI, Microchip Similarities to NXP as Targets — Barron’s Blog; 16/03/2018 – Microchip Technology CEO to Ring Nasdaq Closing Bell on March 19, 2018; 21/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC – EXPECTED THAT WITH SUCH NET PROCEEDS TO BE RELEASED TO FINANCE CONSUMMATION OF ACQUISITION OF MICROSEMI CORPORATION; 13/04/2018 – Microchip Tech: Antitrust Review Continues in Several Countries; 29/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY COMPLETES MICROSEMI ACQUISITION; 07/05/2018 – Microchip does not confirm reports on China approval of Microsemi bid; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Afms, Removes From Watch Microchip Tech Unsolicited Rtg; 12/04/2018 – Microchip Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY GETS ANTITRUST CLEARANCE IN TAIWAN,

New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 26.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc sold 493,748 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The hedge fund held 1.39 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.60M, down from 1.88M at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $44.46. About 5.43M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 08/05/2018 – COMCAST – FULL TERMS OF CERTAIN LEGALLY BINDING POST-OFFER UNDERTAKINGS AGREED WITH PANEL AND ARE CONDITIONAL ON OCCURRENCE OF EFFECTIVE DATE; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST SUPERIOR CASH OFFER FOR SKY BY COMCAST; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Considering Superior All-Cash Offer to Acquire Twenty-First Century Fox After Spinoff of “New Fox”; 25/04/2018 – Comcast’s $30.7 Billion Sky Offer Sets Up a Battle With Fox (Video); 11/04/2018 – CNBC: BREAKING: House Speaker Paul Ryan won’t run for re-election – NBC News; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CORPORATION – SUPERIOR CASH OFFER FOR SKY BY COMCAST; 12/04/2018 – MSNBC: BREAKING: Federal investigators have requested all communications between two top execs. at American Media Inc. –…; 25/04/2018 – SKY PLC SKYB.L – SUPERIOR CASH OFFER FOR SKY PLC (“SKY”) BY COMCAST CORPORATION (“COMCAST”); 07/05/2018 – Comcast arranging financing with banks for all-cash bid for 21st Century Fox: Reuters; 08/05/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: CMCSA, FOXA, DIS, DF, DISH, IT & more

Bahl & Gaynor Inc, which manages about $7.63 billion and $10.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wec Energy Group Inc by 22,829 shares to 1.87 million shares, valued at $147.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (NYSE:MMC) by 39,677 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.97M shares, and has risen its stake in Horace Mann Educators Corp (NYSE:HMN).

