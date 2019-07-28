Bahl & Gaynor Cut Its Holding in At&T (T) as Shares Rose; Cleararc Capital Boosted Stake in Facebook (FB) as Stock Value Rose

Bahl & Gaynor Inc decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 11.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bahl & Gaynor Inc sold 13,180 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 99,206 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.11 million, down from 112,386 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $249.47B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $34.15. About 32.89M shares traded or 17.42% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 11/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – AT&T CEO says hiring Trump lawyer was ‘big mistake’: memo; 11/05/2018 – White House: AT&T’s payments to lawyer Michael Cohen ‘the definition of draining the swamp’; 15/04/2018 – The Week Ahead: AT&T and Time Warner Chiefs to Testify, and New China Tariffs Brew; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Says It Believes It Will Add Postpaid Phone Subscribers for FY18; 26/03/2018 – DISH executive testifies against planned AT&T merger with Time Warner; 09/03/2018 – AT&T SAYS ‘NO FACT-BASED EVIDENCE’ MERGER WILL HARM COMPETITION; 15/03/2018 – HOUBizJournal: Exclusive: Storied AT&T parcel near River Oaks hits the market; 15/03/2018 – Diane Bartz: AT&T/Time Warner U.S. merger trial delayed two days to give more time for pre-trial motions: source:; 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-AT&T DID NOT BREAK THE LAW – STEPHENSON IN MEMO; 09/05/2018 – AT&T SAYS IT FULLY COOPERATED WITH MUELLER RE COHEN: CNBC

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dakota Wealth Mngmt accumulated 38,434 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moreover, C M Bidwell And has 0.22% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Covington Capital Mgmt holds 185,858 shares. Clear Harbor Asset has invested 0.57% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Cornerstone Investment Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 22,730 shares. Aperio Gru Limited Liability stated it has 4.22 million shares or 0.57% of all its holdings. Woodstock reported 46,320 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Exchange Capital Mgmt has 17,603 shares. Accredited reported 0.12% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 3.44 million shares. Inspirion Wealth Advisors Ltd Company accumulated 0.24% or 17,058 shares. Summit Fincl Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability Company owns 256,238 shares for 2.16% of their portfolio. 50,156 are owned by Cohen Mgmt. Fosun Interest Ltd reported 0.06% stake. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Co has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Bahl & Gaynor Inc, which manages about $7.63B and $10.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in W P Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 9,279 shares to 83,570 shares, valued at $6.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Resmed Inc (NYSE:RMD) by 4,903 shares in the quarter, for a total of 78,790 shares, and has risen its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

