Bahl & Gaynor Cut Its Holding in Ecolab (ECL) by $843,568 as Share Price Rose; Ci Investments Decreased Its Cvs Health (CVS) Holding by $43.76 Million; Stock Declined

Bahl & Gaynor Inc decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 2.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bahl & Gaynor Inc sold 4,793 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 180,941 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.94 million, down from 185,734 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $205.12. About 159,266 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 22/05/2018 – Ecolab’s New SMARTPOWER™ Program Provides Maximum Warewashing Efficiency for Restaurant Operators; 21/05/2018 – New Research Study Finds Fruit Flies Capable of Transferring Dangerous Bacteria, Posing Food Safety Risk; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees FY Adj EPS $5.30-Adj EPS $5.50; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Adopts Accounting Standard Related to Presentation of Components of Net Periodic Benefit Costs for Pension and Other Post-Retirement Benefits; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab First Quarter Reported Diluted EPS $0.84 Adjusted Diluted EPS $0.91, +14%; Raised Full Year 2018 Adjusted Diluted EPS; 30/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for June 6, 2018; 27/03/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast and Conference Call on May 1; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Reclassifies Certain Costs From SG&A Expenses to Cost of Sales; 17/04/2018 – Former Ecolab executive will chair Tim Pawlenty’s gubernatorial campaign in Minnesota; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees 12c-15c/Share in Charges for 2018

Ci Investments Inc decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 25.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ci Investments Inc sold 825,585 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 2.37 million shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $127.65M, down from 3.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ci Investments Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $58.9. About 1.29 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Ci Investments Inc, which manages about $17.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (NYSE:ARE) by 44,467 shares to 1.08M shares, valued at $153.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 66,419 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,550 shares, and has risen its stake in Baozun Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carnegie Cap Asset Mgmt Lc invested in 9,891 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Waters Parkerson & Ltd Co stated it has 1.23% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Tortoise Invest Mgmt Ltd Co accumulated 0.01% or 700 shares. Nbt Comml Bank N A New York holds 0.46% or 46,979 shares in its portfolio. Chickasaw Mgmt Limited accumulated 9,933 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Veritas Mngmt (Uk) Ltd owns 242,466 shares or 4.06% of their US portfolio. Coastline Trust holds 0.25% or 31,019 shares. Clean Yield Grp Incorporated owns 61,869 shares for 1.35% of their portfolio. Cibc Asset Mgmt holds 554,666 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Dynamic Advisor Solutions has 0.24% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 23,812 shares. Invest Advsrs holds 5,073 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Retail Bank Of Hawaii accumulated 13,809 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Da Davidson And owns 304,527 shares. At Natl Bank holds 0.29% or 44,590 shares in its portfolio. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 132,926 shares.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.25 million activity. The insider AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought 1,900 shares worth $101,821. $531,800 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares were bought by BROWN C DAVID II. DORMAN DAVID W had bought 9,600 shares worth $506,016 on Friday, March 8.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0.18% or 775,300 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys has invested 0.14% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). 27,730 are owned by Papp L Roy Assoc. Suntrust Banks reported 220,649 shares stake. Tiedemann accumulated 0.1% or 11,962 shares. Long Road Invest Counsel Limited Liability Corp holds 1,680 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Wms Ptnrs Ltd Liability holds 2,799 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Btr Mngmt has 0.32% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 9,295 shares. Reilly Lc has invested 0.01% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Eaton Vance, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.24M shares. Zevin Asset Mgmt Ltd Company has invested 2.09% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Cetera Advisor Netwr Ltd Com invested in 5,299 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Hills Natl Bank Commerce invested in 0.13% or 2,778 shares. Natixis reported 5,784 shares. First Financial In stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

