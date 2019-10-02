Bahl & Gaynor Increased Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Stake By $24.55 Million; Chemung Financial (CHMG) Shorts Raised By 38.55%

Bahl & Gaynor Inc increased Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) stake by 50.2% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Bahl & Gaynor Inc acquired 100,612 shares as Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH)’s stock rose 7.36%. The Bahl & Gaynor Inc holds 301,020 shares with $73.45M value, up from 200,408 last quarter. Unitedhealth Group Inc now has $205.07 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $216.39. About 3.65M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Chemung Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CHMG) had an increase of 38.55% in short interest. CHMG’s SI was 36,300 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 38.55% from 26,200 shares previously. With 7,400 avg volume, 5 days are for Chemung Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CHMG)’s short sellers to cover CHMG’s short positions. The SI to Chemung Financial Corp’s float is 0.95%. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $41.84. About 1,988 shares traded. Chemung Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHMG) has declined 1.56% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CHMG News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Chemung Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHMG); 17/05/2018 – Chemung Financial Announces Quarterly Dividend; 05/03/2018 – Chemung Financial Reports Revised 4Q Earning; 05/03/2018 – Chemung Financial: ‘Disappointed’ by Added Provision, Will ‘Vigorously Pursue Recovery’ of Identified Loan; 05/03/2018 Chemung Financial 4Q Loss/Shr 45c; 05/03/2018 – Chemung Financial: Change Resulted From Internal Control Review Proces; 18/04/2018 – Chemung Financial 1Q EPS 92c

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding firm for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services primarily in New York. The company has market cap of $202.63 million. It offers demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest- and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts. It has a 9.18 P/E ratio. The firm also provides commercial and agricultural loans primarily consisting of loans to small to mid-sized businesses; commercial mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; and consumer loans, including home equity lines of credit and home equity loans, as well as letters of credit.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought $1.50M worth of stock. The insider WICHMANN DAVID S bought 20,000 shares worth $4.64 million.

Among 6 analysts covering UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. UnitedHealth Group has $29800 highest and $23800 lowest target. $262.83’s average target is 21.46% above currents $216.39 stock price. UnitedHealth Group had 15 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, September 26, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Wednesday, April 17. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 12. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $247 target in Wednesday, April 17 report.

