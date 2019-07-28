Bahl & Gaynor Has Lifted Its Stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by $3.32 Million as Market Value Rose; Carnegie Capital Asset Management Raised Cisco Sys (CSCO) Holding by $4.13 Million as Stock Value Rose

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 28.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc bought 77,891 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 349,564 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.87M, up from 271,673 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $241.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $56.53. About 11.51 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Cisco warns of major potential hack in Ukraine; 30/05/2018 – CISCO SYSTEMS INC CSCO.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.33/SHR; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Macy’s goes for two quarters of sales growth in a row; 10/04/2018 – Cisco Tetration Workload Protection Extended with New Options: SaaS and Virtual Appliance; 01/05/2018 – BI UK: Cisco sheds a costly mistake, as it sells off a $5 billion acquisition for $1 billion; 07/04/2018 – Iran hit by global cyber attack that left U.S. flag on screens; 10/05/2018 – The U.S. government needs to work harder to support more start-ups and foster technological innovation, according to venture capitalist and former Cisco CEO John Chambers; 08/05/2018 – NetBrain Announces Integration with Cisco ACI to Further Enhance End-to-End Visibility and Automation for Application-Centric Networks; 25/05/2018 – ISG Smartalks™ Webinar to Reveal Best Practices for Maximizing Value in Cisco Negotiations; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, Imprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on

Bahl & Gaynor Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 1.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bahl & Gaynor Inc bought 23,861 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.00 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $279.89 million, up from 1.98 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $347.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $130.73. About 4.71M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 14/05/2018 – STAT Plus: AbbVie and J&J reverse course on a price hike in face of criticism; 12/04/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Demonstrated Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chronic Kidney Disease; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXPECTS TO RECORD PRE-TAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES OF APPROXIMATELY $1.9 TO $2.3 BLN, WHICH WILL BE TREATED AS A SPECIAL ITEM; 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ RUEST, CN INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO, TO ADDRESS J.P; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Dividend & Growth HLS Adds AT&T, Cuts J&J; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: LifeScan Had 2017 Net Revenue of About $1.5B; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- COACH® Self-Adhering Sports Wrap (size: 3in); 05/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Institute Adds Innovative Analytics-Based Learning Platform to Help Surgeons Improve Technical Skills and Clinical Outcomes Across a Range of Specialties; 17/04/2018 – Dominic Caruso Says Johnson & Johnson Is Still Planning for Strong 2018 (Video); 26/04/2018 – J&J REPORTS DIV BOOST OF 7.1% TO 90C/SHR, EST. 88C

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balyasny Asset Management Lc holds 22,363 shares. Naples Ltd Liability Com holds 0.86% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 23,988 shares. Paradigm Fincl Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 3,008 shares. Amg Trust National Bank owns 3,030 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Stillwater Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 3.08% or 101,109 shares. The California-based Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.33% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Community & has 2.01% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 116,616 shares. Beech Hill reported 6,525 shares stake. Citigroup Inc reported 1.18M shares stake. Whalerock Point Prtnrs Limited Liability Company invested 3.83% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Ironwood Inv Counsel Ltd Liability holds 59,609 shares. Godsey & Gibb Associate holds 0.16% or 7,316 shares. Twin invested in 1.52% or 220,092 shares. Patten & Patten Tn has invested 1.44% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Cutter & Brokerage Inc has invested 0.92% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Johnson & Johnson Baby Powder News: JNJ Stock Drops on Investigation – Investorplace.com” on July 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Johnson & Johnson: Getting Attractive As It Sinks Towards $130 – Seeking Alpha” published on July 20, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Is Johnson & Johnson Stock Losing Its Shine? – Investorplace.com” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Johnson & Johnson Value Appraisal With The Talc Lawsuits – Seeking Alpha” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Grade ‘A’ Retirement Portfolio: Johnson & Johnson Is Added To The Wait List – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc, which manages about $7.63B and $10.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gaslog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG) by 111,478 shares to 173,606 shares, valued at $3.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Core Msci Eafe (IEFA) by 6,099 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,626 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard All World Ex (VEU).

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc, which manages about $792.00 million and $1.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 12,212 shares to 9,891 shares, valued at $533,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Novo (NYSE:NVO) by 5,834 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 82,834 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Liability invested in 153,730 shares or 2.95% of the stock. Crossvault Cap Limited Liability invested in 0.56% or 20,008 shares. Of Vermont invested in 150,568 shares. Barry Ltd Liability Com has 4,979 shares. Co Of Virginia Va holds 1.8% or 251,964 shares in its portfolio. Retirement Systems Of Alabama stated it has 1.05% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Barrett Asset Management Limited Company, New York-based fund reported 541,652 shares. Susquehanna International Gp Llp holds 0% or 18,888 shares in its portfolio. Florida-based Aviance Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.11% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Hilton Cap Management Ltd Llc reported 0.12% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Perigon Wealth holds 1.26% or 96,298 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Harvey Cap Mgmt has 0.22% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Merian Invsts (Uk) Limited holds 105,824 shares. Rodgers Brothers has invested 0.11% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 14,317 were accumulated by Northrock Prtnrs Ltd Liability Com.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Stock Market News For Jul 11, 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 06/28/2019: PRGS,VRRM,JKS – Nasdaq” published on June 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays: Cisco’s Acquisition Of Acacia Trades At A 9% Discount – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Fortinet to Secure Canadian Government’s Perimeter Services – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/08/2019: SYMC, AVGO, NNDM, MAXR, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.