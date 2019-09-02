Bahl & Gaynor Has Boosted Its Csg Systems Intl (CSGS) Stake by $2.41 Million; Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Continues to Hold Position in America’s Car (CRMT)

Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc increased its stake in America’s Car (CRMT) by 131% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc bought 3,955 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.00% . The hedge fund held 6,974 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $637,000, up from 3,019 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc who had been investing in America’s Car for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $578.66 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $85.78. About 106,011 shares traded. America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) has risen 42.21% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CRMT News: 20/04/2018 – DJ America’s Car-Mart Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRMT); 21/05/2018 – America’s Car-Mart 4Q Rev $169M; 21/05/2018 – America’s Car-Mart 4Q EPS $1.43; 02/05/2018 – America’s Car-Mart Named to Forbes List of America’s Best Midsize Employers for 2018; 27/03/2018 – America’s Car-Mart at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 20/03/2018 America’s Car-Mart Access Event Set By Stephens Inc for Mar. 27; 21/05/2018 – America’s Car-Mart Reports Diluted Earnings per Share of $1.43 on Revenues of $169 Million

Bahl & Gaynor Inc increased its stake in Csg Systems Intl Inc (CSGS) by 50.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bahl & Gaynor Inc bought 57,263 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.78% . The institutional investor held 170,462 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.21 million, up from 113,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc who had been investing in Csg Systems Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.75B market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $53.88. About 163,681 shares traded. CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) has risen 26.89% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGS News: 21/05/2018 – CSG NAMES ROLLAND JOHNS AS CFO; 02/05/2018 – CSG Systems 1Q Rev $201.7M; 21/05/2018 – CSG Systems International Approves Quarterly Dividend; 22/04/2018 – DJ CSG Systems International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSGS); 02/05/2018 – CSG SYSTEMS 1Q REV. $201.7M, EST. $198.0M (2 EST.); 08/03/2018 – CSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL SAYS ON MARCH 5, CO ENTERED INTO NEW $350 MLN CREDIT AGREEMENT WHICH REPLACED CREDIT AGREEMENT ENTERED INTO IN FEB 2015; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates CSG Sys Intl $350M Sr Scd Debt ‘BBB-‘ (Recov: 1); 03/05/2018 – Strata-X Advances Serowe CSG Project; 22/03/2018 – Statement from Lanny J. Davis, attorney for CSG; 29/03/2018 – CSG SMART SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY 300222.SZ SAYS IT PLANS TO RAISE UP TO 1.5 BLN YUAN IN SHARE PRIVATE PLACEMENT TO FUNDS PROJECTS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.72 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.85, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold CSGS shares while 55 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 32.00 million shares or 0.50% less from 32.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Grp Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) for 24,770 shares. Renaissance Technology Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.09% in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS). Moreover, Aqr Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS). Ny State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 82,499 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md has 45,413 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Quadrant LP Ca stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS). Parkside Finance Commercial Bank And Tru holds 12 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Petrus Trust Lta stated it has 7,106 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. First Hawaiian Commercial Bank reported 4,665 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Co invested in 0.05% or 21,961 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys, Louisiana-based fund reported 12,300 shares. Charles Schwab Mgmt Inc reported 0.01% in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS). Menta Ltd invested in 14,986 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Fort Lp stated it has 1,409 shares. Oak Associate Oh, a Ohio-based fund reported 5,255 shares.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc, which manages about $7.63B and $10.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 35,144 shares to 59,701 shares, valued at $5.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 4,898 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67,511 shares, and cut its stake in Genuine Parts Co (NYSE:GPC).

Investors sentiment is 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 10 investors sold CRMT shares while 36 reduced holdings. only 25 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 4.91 million shares or 5.13% more from 4.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 20,935 were accumulated by Connor Clark Lunn Investment Mngmt Ltd. Bokf Na reported 0.04% in America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT). Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 0.01% in America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT). California State Teachers Retirement reported 8,938 shares. Credit Agricole S A owns 34,412 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Secor Advsrs Ltd Partnership reported 0.06% in America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT). Retail Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0.01% of its portfolio in America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT). Hillsdale Investment Management has 7,400 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. 2,333 were accumulated by Ameriprise Fincl. 29,538 were accumulated by Parametric Assoc Ltd Com. Landscape Cap Mngmt Lc invested 0.18% of its portfolio in America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT). Bluemountain Limited Liability Company owns 9,118 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Friess Associate Ltd Llc holds 0.5% of its portfolio in America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) for 74,726 shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can holds 0% or 1,332 shares. Qs Investors Limited Liability has 0% invested in America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) for 128 shares.