Bahl & Gaynor Has Lifted Blackrock (BLK) Stake by $2.18 Million; Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University Has Raised Antero Res (AR) Holding by $35.58 Million as Share Price Declined

Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University increased its stake in Antero Res Corp (AR) by 198.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought 4.45 million shares as the company’s stock declined 9.15% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6.69 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.11 million, up from 2.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University who had been investing in Antero Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.65B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $5.54. About 2.36M shares traded. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 56.47% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.90% the S&P500. Some Historical AR News: 26/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 13/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $23; 24/04/2018 – Antero Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 10% to 11 Days; 25/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: Antero Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 10/04/2018 – Stratasys Adds PEKK-Based, High-Performance Thermoplastic: Antero 800NA, for FDM Process; 25/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 44C, EST. 38C

Bahl & Gaynor Inc increased its stake in Blackrock Inc (BLK) by 1.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bahl & Gaynor Inc bought 5,102 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 374,779 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $160.17M, up from 369,677 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc who had been investing in Blackrock Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $474.98. About 142,357 shares traded. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 17.67% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.10% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 17/04/2018 – BLACKROCK, TO BUY PRIVATE CREDIT MANAGER TENNENBAUM CAPITAL; 28/03/2018 – REG-BlackRock World Mng: Statement re Disclosure of Portfolio Holdings; 27/03/2018 – INNERGEX AND BLACKROCK ANNOUNCE COMMERCIAL OPERATION OF THE 200 MW FLAT TOP WIND FARM IN THE U.S; 03/05/2018 – BlackRock MuniYield Investment Quality Fund Net Asset Value as of May 2, 2018; 04/04/2018 – BlackRock’s Hayes Sees Muni Market Steadying Since January Rout; 18/04/2018 – BLACKROCK’S MOORE: U.S BANKS ARE IN `OUTSTANDING SHAPE’; 17/04/2018 – BlackRock: Tennenbaum Capital Had About $9B/Committed Client Capital at Dec 31; 12/03/2018 – BLACKROCK’S TURNILL SAYS WORRIES ABOUT A SLIDE TOWARD GLOBAL PROTECTIONISM ARE LOOMING OVER MARKETS; 06/03/2018 – BlackRock, Soros interested in IPO of Deutsche Bank unit; 31/05/2018 – BLACKROCK’S HEAD OF EMERGING MARKET DEBT TRIGO PAZ SAYS HAS BOUGHT TURKEY’S CURRENCY, HARD-CURRENCY BONDS OVER LAST WEEK

Since March 13, 2019, it had 15 insider buys, and 2 sales for $197.04 million activity. Another trade for 15,000 shares valued at $128,835 was bought by Warren Glen C Jr. The insider Warburg Pincus Private Equity X O&G – L.P. sold $99.30M. 1,000 shares were bought by Hardesty Benjamin A., worth $6,900 on Wednesday, May 22. WARBURG PINCUS LLC sold $99.30 million worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) on Monday, June 10.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 53 investors sold AR shares while 66 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 275.78 million shares or 1.47% less from 279.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nordea Investment Mngmt Ab owns 0.01% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 797,475 shares. Fuller And Thaler Asset Mgmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Smith Asset Gru Limited Partnership, a Texas-based fund reported 1,970 shares. Barclays Public Ltd has 1.01 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Chilton Cap Management Llc accumulated 0.01% or 16,000 shares. American Assets Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Salem Investment Counselors reported 9,788 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers owns 0% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 253,775 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 13,442 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc accumulated 82,607 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 128,882 shares. Baupost Grp Limited Liability Corp Ma holds 2.12% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 28.59M shares. Menlo Advsrs Ltd Liability invested in 2.33% or 370,590 shares. Us Retail Bank De invested in 4,207 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca has 0% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 6,200 shares.

Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University, which manages about $717.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 4.87M shares to 3.63 million shares, valued at $187.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 50 investors sold BLK shares while 280 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 351 raised stakes. 122.61 million shares or 6.52% less from 131.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 46,511 were reported by First Foundation Advisors. Field And Main Natl Bank holds 0.05% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) for 124 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 316,500 shares. Woodmont Invest Counsel Limited Liability Corp reported 0.2% stake. Dean Inv Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1.02% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Bessemer Group Inc accumulated 0.41% or 252,545 shares. St Johns Mngmt Ltd holds 75 shares. Mirador Prtnrs Ltd Partnership reported 0.85% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Buckingham Capital owns 1.38% invested in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) for 16,412 shares. Doliver Advsr Ltd Partnership reported 2,213 shares stake. First Merchants, Indiana-based fund reported 7,145 shares. Jacobson Schmitt Ltd has invested 0.15% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Fiduciary Com invested 0.03% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Atlas Browninc has invested 0.17% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Northeast Consultants owns 0.05% invested in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) for 984 shares.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc, which manages about $7.63B and $10.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marketaxess Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 1,270 shares to 227,450 shares, valued at $55.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gaslog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG) by 111,478 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 173,606 shares, and cut its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW).