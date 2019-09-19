Bahl & Gaynor Increased Its Boeing Co (BA) Stake; Blackrock Muniyield Investment Fund (MYF)’s Sentiment Is 1

Blackrock Muniyield Investment Fund (MYF) investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.11, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. The ratio worsened, as 7 investment managers increased or opened new stock positions, while 7 sold and reduced holdings in Blackrock Muniyield Investment Fund. The investment managers in our database now hold: 681,674 shares, down from 824,726 shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Blackrock Muniyield Investment Fund in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 4 Increased: 5 New Position: 2.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc increased Boeing Co (BA) stake by 693.25% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Bahl & Gaynor Inc acquired 82,358 shares as Boeing Co (BA)’s stock declined 9.45%. The Bahl & Gaynor Inc holds 94,238 shares with $34.30 million value, up from 11,880 last quarter. Boeing Co now has $217.56B valuation. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $386.62. About 460,684 shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 12/04/2018 – Boeing-Embraer proposal brings tie-up closer, not imminent; 06/03/2018 – Boeing 787-9 “Dreamliner” to Join Hawaiian Airlines Fleet; 25/04/2018 – Triumph Composite Work for Boeing 787 Dreamliner Extended in Long-Term Contract; 05/03/2018 – BOEING CONCLUDES REPORTER BRIEFING; 04/04/2018 – Boeing Expands Services Engagement in Latin America with GOL Airlines and Aeromexico; 26/03/2018 – Boeing HorizonX Ventures invests outside the U.S. for the first time, contributing to the most recent funding round of Australian start-up Myriota; 04/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Hit to Boeing from Chinese tariffs depends on definitions; 05/04/2018 – China signals tough stance on trade as U.S. officials push talks; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 1 percent; 06/03/2018 – BOEING FACES U.S.-ASIA CARGO CLASH IN DESIGN OF NEW ‘797’ JET

Guggenheim Capital Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund for 55,584 shares. Alliancebernstein L.P. owns 13,189 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bank Of America Corp De has 0% invested in the company for 27,045 shares. The North Carolina-based Carroll Financial Associates Inc. has invested 0% in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp, a Ohio-based fund reported 10,549 shares.

BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund is a closed ended fixed income launched by BlackRock, Inc. The company has market cap of $192.33 million. It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It has a 59.96 P/E ratio. The fund invests in fixed income markets.

The stock increased 0.36% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $14.03. About 12,433 shares traded. BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund (MYF) has 0.00% since September 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Retail Bank Of America Corporation De has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Cadinha And Ltd Co owns 1,350 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Bb&T Securities Lc holds 0.17% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 52,225 shares. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Co has 74,624 shares for 0.58% of their portfolio. Campbell Newman Asset, Wisconsin-based fund reported 46,563 shares. Susquehanna Int Group Inc Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.24% or 1.68M shares. Cadence Fincl Bank Na, Texas-based fund reported 2,951 shares. Smith Chas P And Associates Pa Cpas holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,226 shares. Gamble Jones Invest Counsel has 16,595 shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. B & T Cap Management Dba Alpha Cap Management reported 3,880 shares stake. Westwood Mgmt Corporation Il stated it has 6,850 shares. Rampart Inv Management Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.51% or 11,776 shares. 34,534 were accumulated by South State. Deroy And Devereaux Private Invest Counsel Inc invested 0.06% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 937 were accumulated by Lederer Associate Investment Counsel Ca.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc decreased Polyone Corp (NYSE:POL) stake by 56,954 shares to 82,980 valued at $2.61 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Disney Walt Co Disney (NYSE:DIS) stake by 8,644 shares and now owns 208,841 shares. Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Boeing has $48000 highest and $37000 lowest target. $434.50’s average target is 12.38% above currents $386.62 stock price. Boeing had 11 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 26 by Robert W. Baird. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) earned “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Monday, May 13. As per Wednesday, July 10, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The company was maintained on Thursday, July 11 by Buckingham Research. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) earned “Peer Perform” rating by Wolfe Research on Thursday, July 25.