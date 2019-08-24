Bahl & Gaynor Has Increased Its Celanese Ser A (CE) Position; AVANCE GAS HOLDING LTD. COM SHS BERMUDA (AVACF) SI Increased By 175.86%

Bahl & Gaynor Inc increased Celanese Corp Ser A (CE) stake by 89.36% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bahl & Gaynor Inc acquired 18,936 shares as Celanese Corp Ser A (CE)’s stock rose 5.99%. The Bahl & Gaynor Inc holds 40,127 shares with $3.96 million value, up from 21,191 last quarter. Celanese Corp Ser A now has $13.27 billion valuation. The stock decreased 5.71% or $6.49 during the last trading session, reaching $107.25. About 1.04M shares traded or 7.23% up from the average. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 2.66% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 19/03/2018 – Celanese Is Abandoning Merger Agreement With Blackstone’s Rhodia Acetow Business; 10/04/2018 – Celanese Announces Product Price Increases; 16/04/2018 – Celanese 1Q EPS $2.66; 16/04/2018 – Celanese Targets 2018 Adjusted EPS Growth of 20% to 25%; 28/03/2018 – Celanese Announces Price Increases for Engineered Materials Products; 23/04/2018 – Celanese to Demonstrate the Art of Material Selection at Chinaplas 2018, Asia’s Largest Plastics Trade Show; 20/03/2018 – Celanese Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – CELANESE PRICE INCREASES FOR LONG-FIBER THERMOPLASTIC PRODUCTS; 16/04/2018 – Celanese 1Q Cont Ops EPS $2.68; 19/03/2018 – CELANESE – CO, BLACKSTONE’S RHODIA ACETOW BUSINESS HAVE WITHDRAWN NOTIFICATION OF PROPOSED JV FROM EUROPEAN COMMISSION

AVANCE GAS HOLDING LTD. COM SHS BERMUDA (OTCMKTS:AVACF) had an increase of 175.86% in short interest. AVACF’s SI was 16,000 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 175.86% from 5,800 shares previously. With 2,500 avg volume, 6 days are for AVANCE GAS HOLDING LTD. COM SHS BERMUDA (OTCMKTS:AVACF)’s short sellers to cover AVACF’s short positions. It closed at $2.5 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.05 in 2018Q4.

Among 7 analysts covering Celanese Corp (NYSE:CE), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Celanese Corp has $12600 highest and $10500 lowest target. $119.71’s average target is 11.62% above currents $107.25 stock price. Celanese Corp had 18 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $12600 target in Wednesday, April 24 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, April 24 by Deutsche Bank. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of CE in report on Wednesday, April 24 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Barclays Capital. BMO Capital Markets maintained Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) on Thursday, June 20 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, April 9. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Tuesday, July 9. The rating was maintained by Nomura on Wednesday, April 24 with “Neutral”. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of CE in report on Wednesday, July 24 with “Market Perform” rating.

More important recent Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “JPMorgan Steps To The Sidelines On Eastman Chemical – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE): Time For A Financial Health Check – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Celanese Corporation’s (NYSE:CE) 35% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Celanese Corporation’s (NYSE:CE) 2.5% Dividend Yield Looks Pretty Interesting – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

More important recent Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:AVACF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Avance Gas Holding Ltd. 2018 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “Now Is The Time To Buy LPG Stocks – Seeking Alpha”, Seekingalpha.com published: “A Look At Avance Gas And The Future Of LPG Shipping – Seeking Alpha” on May 06, 2016. More interesting news about Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:AVACF) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Avance Gas Holding Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas worldwide. The company has market cap of $205.13 million. The firm transports LPG from the Middle East and the US Gulf/US East Coast Gulf to destinations in Europe, South America, and Asia. It currently has negative earnings. It operates through a fleet of 14 very large gas carriers.