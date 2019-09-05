Bahl & Gaynor Upped Its Holding in Williams Cos (WMB) as Valuation Declined; Aureus Asset Management Has Upped Position in Middleby Com (MIDD)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc increased its stake in Williams Cos Inc (WMB) by 13.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bahl & Gaynor Inc bought 305,607 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The institutional investor held 2.50 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.74 million, up from 2.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $24.1. About 4.51M shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS TO BUY WILLIAMS PARTNERS; TRANSACTION VALUED AT $10.5B; 17/05/2018 – FITCH PLACES WILLIAMS COS. ON RATING WATCH POSITIVE; 03/05/2018 – WMB: PERMIAN GAS SUPPLY HELPING SPUR INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENTS; 23/04/2018 – Williams Partners Announces Quarterly Cash Distribution; 30/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS WILLIAMS COS. AT ‘BB+’; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – WILLIAMS PARTNERS CONFLICTS COMMITTEE APPROVED DEAL; 20/04/2018 – DJ Williams Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WMB); 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SAYS LOOKING AT OPPORTUNITIES TO FURTHER CONSOLIDATE; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SAYS ETHANE RECOVERY WILL INCREASE IN 12 TO 15 MONTHS; 16/03/2018 – Williams, Williams Partners See No Impact on Guidance for Dividends

Aureus Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Middleby Corp Com (MIDD) by 24.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aureus Asset Management Llc bought 13,640 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.91% . The institutional investor held 69,629 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.05 million, up from 55,989 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aureus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Middleby Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $112.08. About 86,445 shares traded. The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) has risen 33.42% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MIDD News: 18/05/2018 – Middleby to Acquire Taylor for $1 Billio; 09/05/2018 – MIDDLEBY – ANTICIPATE REVENUES AT FOOD PROCESSING EQUIPMENT GROUP WILL BE IMPACTED FOR UPCOMING QUARTERS DUE TO DELAY IN A NUMBER OF LARGER PROJECTS; 13/03/2018 Middleby Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Middleby Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ Middleby Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MIDD); 18/05/2018 – The Middleby Corporation To Acquire Taylor Company

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $51,233 activity.

Aureus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $874.10M and $754.96 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 3,198 shares to 110,317 shares, valued at $17.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hasbro Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 5,320 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,770 shares, and cut its stake in Zoetis Inc. Class A (NYSE:ZTS).

Investors sentiment is 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 17 investors sold MIDD shares while 108 reduced holdings. only 47 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 52.86 million shares or 0.25% more from 52.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Epoch Invest Ptnrs owns 290,587 shares. First Mercantile Tru owns 0.09% invested in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) for 3,084 shares. Glenmede Trust Na holds 0.01% in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) or 11,272 shares. Gamco Et Al stated it has 0% in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD). The Ontario – Canada-based Royal Natl Bank Of Canada has invested 0.01% in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD). Fjarde Ap has invested 0.03% in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD). Mackenzie Fin holds 371,851 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Carnegie Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.04% in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) or 3,936 shares. Legal And General Gru Public Limited has invested 0.01% in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD). 52,699 were reported by Tobam. Charles Schwab Invest Management invested in 312,701 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase And stated it has 1.85M shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Vigilant Capital Management Lc holds 12 shares. Hsbc Holding Public Limited Liability Company holds 0% in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) or 4,390 shares. Ameriprise Fincl Incorporated holds 0% or 48,096 shares in its portfolio.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.07 million activity. CHAZEN STEPHEN I bought $239,300 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) on Monday, August 5. The insider CHANDLER JOHN D bought $232,396. Shares for $234,653 were bought by ARMSTRONG ALAN S.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc, which manages about $7.63 billion and $10.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 9,575 shares to 114,857 shares, valued at $7.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dentsply Sirona Inc by 13,456 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,514 shares, and cut its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM).