Bahl & Gaynor Decreased Position in Cypress Semiconductor (CY) as Stock Value Rose; Asset Management Group Position in Berkley W R (WRB) Has Upped as Stock Rose

Bahl & Gaynor Inc decreased its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (CY) by 44.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bahl & Gaynor Inc sold 99,022 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.68% . The institutional investor held 124,439 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.77 million, down from 223,461 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc who had been investing in Cypress Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $23.24. About 3.49M shares traded. CypreS Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) has risen 30.44% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CY News: 12/04/2018 – Cypress Semi Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi Sees 2Q Rev $605M-$630M; 29/05/2018 – Cypress to Address Multiple Investor Conferences Through June; 15/03/2018 – Cypress Delivers Robust Wireless Connectivity to Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+ IoT Single Board Computer; 14/05/2018 – Cypress USB-C Technology Powers Advanced Mobile Computing Experience for Samsung DeX; 02/05/2018 – Cypress to Address 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on May 15; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi Sees 2Q EPS 1c-EPS 4c; 14/05/2018 – Cypress Semi Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Cypress Unveils the World’s Most Advanced Flash Memory Solutions for Developers of Safety-Critical Applications in Automotive and Industrial; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Raises Cypress Semiconductor Rtg To ‘BB’; Otlk Stbl

Asset Management Group Inc increased its stake in Berkley W R Corporation (WRB) by 36.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Asset Management Group Inc bought 12,532 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The institutional investor held 46,430 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.06M, up from 33,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Asset Management Group Inc who had been investing in Berkley W R Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $71.73. About 1.80 million shares traded or 190.70% up from the average. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500. Some Historical WRB News: 24/04/2018 – WR BERKLEY 1Q REV. $1.89B, EST. $1.86B (2 EST.); 24/04/2018 – W. R. BERKLEY CORP – NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN IN INSURANCE SEGMENT GREW BY 3.3% IN QUARTER; 24/04/2018 – W. R. BERKLEY CORP QTRLY COMBINED RATIO WAS 94.6%; 15/03/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corporation to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings on April 24, 2018; 04/04/2018 – Berkley One Launches in Arizona & Colorado and Adds New Travel Product; 19/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to W. R. Berkley Corporation’s Subordinated Debentures; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns W.R. Berkley’s Shelf Ratings; Rates Subordinated Notes Baa3(hyb), On Review For Upgrade; 19/03/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corporation Announces Pricing of $175 Million of 5.70% Subordinated Debentures Due 2058; 19/03/2018 – Fitch Rates W. R. Berkley’s Subordinated Notes ‘BBB-‘; 08/05/2018 – CSE: 2018-0510 – Reinstatement – Berkley Renewables Inc. (BKS)

More notable recent W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) Have A Place In Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “These Fundamentals Make W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) Truly Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Has W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) Improved Earnings Growth In Recent Times? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is W.R. Berkley Corporation (WRB) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Investors Who Bought W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 112% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc, which manages about $7.63B and $13.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 214,787 shares to 884,743 shares, valued at $98.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Juniper Networks Inc (NYSE:JNPR) by 29,629 shares in the quarter, for a total of 97,616 shares, and has risen its stake in Coresite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 59 investors sold CY shares while 111 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 273.11 million shares or 7.12% less from 294.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Company holds 195,050 shares. Pentwater Cap Lp reported 2.44% of its portfolio in CypreS Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Paloma Prns Management holds 9,111 shares. Creative Planning stated it has 19,199 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt LP reported 201,391 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 286,289 shares. First Mercantile Trust reported 0.03% in CypreS Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Northcoast Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 20,215 shares. Sumitomo Life Ins reported 72,634 shares stake. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny reported 0.05% stake. Perella Weinberg Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership, New York-based fund reported 464,550 shares. Stifel owns 158,692 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ohio-based Fifth Third National Bank has invested 0% in CypreS Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Company owns 0.02% invested in CypreS Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) for 114,713 shares. Profit Limited Liability owns 53,400 shares.