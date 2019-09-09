Bahl & Gaynor Has Lifted Its Stake in Pfizer (PFE) by $5.10 Million as Shares Declined; As Stryker (SYK) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Has Lowered Stake by $323,080

Bahl & Gaynor Inc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 3.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bahl & Gaynor Inc bought 121,545 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 3.26 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $138.46 million, up from 3.14M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $198.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $36.82. About 18.58M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 07/03/2018 – Pfizer Invites Public to View and Listen to Webcast of Pfizer Presentation at Healthcare Conference; 17/04/2018 – Biovica International AB: Positive results with DiviTum® from new Pfizer study presented at the AACR congress; 04/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Will P&G buy the Pfizer consumer unit? China looks to boost generic production; 23/03/2018 – Pfizer: Phase 4 Study Is Regulatory Post Marketing Commitment in U.S., EU; 23/03/2018 – Pfizer: Study of Chantix)/Champix in Adolescents Didn’t Meet Primary Endpoint; 15/05/2018 – Pfizer Biosimilar RETACRIT (Epoetin Alfa-Epbx) Approved by U.S. FDA; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER ALTERNATIVES INCLUDE A SPIN-OFF, SALE; 19/03/2018 – ASTELLAS: FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW FOR SNDA FOR XTANDI; 21/03/2018 – RECKITT BENCKISER ENDS PFIZER TALKS ON CONSUMER HEALTHCARE UNIT; 12/03/2018 – Biogen is hustling a schizophrenia drug into PhIIb after Pfizer lets it go in $590M CNS fire sale $BIIB $PFE

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank decreased its stake in Stryker Corp (SYK) by 4.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank sold 1,640 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.36% . The institutional investor held 39,245 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.75 million, down from 40,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank who had been investing in Stryker Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.95% or $4.31 during the last trading session, reaching $217.09. About 1.07 million shares traded or 9.92% up from the average. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 27.15% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 26/04/2018 – STRYKER CORP SEES 2018 ORGANIC NET SALES GROWTH, THAT EXCLUDES IMPACT RELATED TO ADOPTION OF NEW REVENUE RECOGNITION STANDARD TO BE OF 6.5% TO 7.0%; 26/04/2018 – Stryker 1Q EPS $1.16; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker GmbH- Hinge Coupling Hoffmann LRF Catalog # 4933-0-800 Intended for fixation of fractures, joint contra; 05/03/2018 stryker corporation | stryker ivas 13g bone biopsy kit | K180327 | 02/26/2018 |; 07/03/2018 – Stryker’s Spine Division Receives FDA Clearance for 3D-Printed Tritanium TL Curved Posterior Lumbar Cage; 27/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING Stryker to Highlight Expanding Line of 3D-Printed Tritanium® Cages at AANS; 23/04/2018 – DJ Stryker Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYK); 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Selector All Cap Adds Stryker, Exits CSX; 26/04/2018 – Stryker Raises Annual Forecast Following Strong First-Quarter Results — Earnings Review; 14/03/2018 – Stryker Brings The Mobility Zone™ And K9s For Warriors Ceremony To Arnold Palmer Invitational To Kick Off 2018 Tournament Sch

Investors sentiment is 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 41 investors sold SYK shares while 357 reduced holdings. only 113 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 265.08 million shares or 2.80% less from 272.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,869 are held by Srb. Pinnacle Associates Ltd invested in 9,580 shares. Bluecrest Capital Mgmt owns 0.03% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 3,603 shares. Brookmont Cap Management holds 0.64% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 5,226 shares. Fred Alger Mgmt has 13,110 shares. Northeast Mngmt reported 1,174 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Telemus Capital Ltd Liability Com has 0.03% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) invested in 1.95% or 97,356 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.24% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). First Citizens Bank & holds 5,975 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Signature Estate & Advsrs Lc has invested 0.38% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Ironsides Asset accumulated 4,863 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd holds 6,760 shares. Welch Grp Ltd Llc holds 3,774 shares. Envestnet Asset Management Inc accumulated 0.03% or 117,124 shares.

Analysts await Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.90 earnings per share, up 12.43% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.69 per share. SYK’s profit will be $708.42 million for 28.56 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.98 actual earnings per share reported by Stryker Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.04% negative EPS growth.

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank, which manages about $674.15 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Ser Tr (SST) by 41,469 shares to 798,387 shares, valued at $23.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE) by 15,306 shares in the quarter, for a total of 97,318 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (HYG).

Bahl & Gaynor Inc, which manages about $7.63 billion and $10.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bristol (NYSE:BMY) by 13,513 shares to 64,938 shares, valued at $3.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Henry Jack & Assoc Inc (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 4,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,000 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).