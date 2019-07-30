Bahl & Gaynor Holds Stake in Qad Cl A (QADA); As Starbucks (SBUX) Share Price Rose, Holder Sands Capital Management Cut Position

Bahl & Gaynor Inc increased its stake in Qad Inc Cl A (QADA) by 84.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bahl & Gaynor Inc bought 12,087 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 26,395 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.14 million, up from 14,308 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc who had been investing in Qad Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $818.77M market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $43.39. About 9,870 shares traded. QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) has risen 2.79% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.64% the S&P500. Some Historical QADA News: 30/05/2018 – QAD Inc. 1Q Rev $86.2M; 27/04/2018 – QAD Presenting at Gartner Supply Chain Executive Summit May 14; 19/04/2018 – DJ QAD Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QADA); 30/05/2018 – QAD Inc. 1Q EPS 7c; 22/04/2018 – DJ QAD Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QADB); 09/05/2018 – QAD Channel Islands Becomes Generally Available in September 2018; 12/04/2018 – QAD INC – PRECISION SOFTWARE ANNOUNCED IT HAS JOINED BLOCKCHAIN IN TRANSPORT ALLIANCE; 21/03/2018 – QAD Inc 4Q Rev $80.8M; 30/05/2018 – QAD INC QADA.O FY2019 REV VIEW $330.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/05/2018 – QAD Awards Partner Excellence at Explore 2018

Sands Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 97.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sands Capital Management Llc sold 4.86 million shares as the company’s stock rose 10.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 137,461 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.22 million, down from 5.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sands Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $96.97. About 4.29 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 36.11% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 07/05/2018 – STARBUCKS – AGEEMENT PROVIDES FOR NESTLÉ TO PAY TO STARBUCKS A FEE OF $250 MLN UPON TERMINATION OF DEAL UNDER CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES; 04/05/2018 – NESTLE CLOSE TO DEAL FOR STARBUCKS CORP.’S BUSINESS THAT SELLS COFFEE BEANS AND DRINKS IN SUPERMARKETS – BBG; 18/04/2018 – For CEOs in crisis, Starbucks offers an ‘instructive playbook’; 02/05/2018 – STARBUCKS SAYS TWO MEN CAN COMPLETE DEGREES W/ ITS COLLEGE PLAN; 21/05/2018 – Starbucks officially changes its policy, saying anyone can use its spaces, including restrooms, regardless of whether a purchase is made; 19/03/2018 – Starbucks to Webcast 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 08/05/2018 – GOOGLE SAYS CAN MAKE DINNER, HAIRCUT RESERVATIONS BY VIRTUAL ASSISTANT CALLING BUSINESSES – CONFERENCE; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Starbucks closing stores for anti-bias training; 24/04/2018 – Three African American Racial Justice Leaders Respond To Starbucks Effort To End Bias In Its Company; 09/05/2018 – FITCH: STARBUCKS’ DEAL NEUTRAL FOR NESTLE’S RATING

Bahl & Gaynor Inc, which manages about $7.63B and $10.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 726,949 shares to 1.01M shares, valued at $57.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 28,367 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.15M shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Core Msci Eafe (IEFA).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 selling transactions for $31.99 million activity. CULVER JOHN also sold $11.64 million worth of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winslow Evans & Crocker invested in 1,718 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Public Sector Pension Board has 103,873 shares. Moreover, Consolidated Inv Gp Limited Liability has 0.88% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Leisure Mngmt invested 0.78% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Naples Global invested in 30,507 shares or 0.58% of the stock. Pekin Hardy Strauss, Illinois-based fund reported 27,340 shares. Culbertson A N And holds 0.6% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 28,176 shares. 16,312 were reported by Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advsrs Lc. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 0.25% or 193,657 shares. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc holds 0.67% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 30,920 shares. Monetta Fincl Service Incorporated has 0.99% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Cohen And Steers reported 1,592 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 637,238 shares or 0.67% of its portfolio. Natl Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 0.31% or 33,421 shares. Baldwin Investment Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.66% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $847.84M for 34.63 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.