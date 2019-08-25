Bahl & Gaynor Has Cut Its Holding in Ecolab (ECL) as Valuation Rose; As Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Market Valuation Rose, Alpine Woods Capital Investors Lowered Holding by $935,376

Bahl & Gaynor Inc decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 2.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bahl & Gaynor Inc sold 4,793 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 180,941 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.94 million, down from 185,734 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.45% or $5.06 during the last trading session, reaching $201.82. About 1.04M shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 01/05/2018 – Ecolab First Quarter Reported Diluted EPS $0.84 Adjusted Diluted EPS $0.91, +14%; Raised Full Year 2018 Adjusted Diluted EPS; 28/03/2018 – ECOLAB INC ECL.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM AND $151 TARGET PRICE; 08/03/2018 – Ecolab Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Ecolab at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 30; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.23-Adj EPS $1.29; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Had Reported 4Q 2017 Net $565.9 Million, or $1.93/Share; 19/04/2018 – Ecolab Launches Cleanroom Portfolio in North America; 24/05/2018 – Ecolab Establishes Food Safety Advisory Bd; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q EPS 84c; 09/05/2018 – Ecolab Expanding Greensboro Campus to Include Life Sciences Cleanroom Manufacturing Facility

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 28.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc sold 8,994 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 22,741 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.37 million, down from 31,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $293.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $117.32. About 7.10 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 20/04/2018 – P&G’s vitamin boost could signal more to come; 07/03/2018 – P&G brand chief vows to `take back control’ from agencies; 13/03/2018 – Nfusion Wins Gold for Deception Based Security in 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – IN 2017, COMBINED SALES FROM TEVA’S PGT OTC PRODUCTS AND TEVA NON-PGT OTC PRODUCTS WERE APPROXIMATELY $1 BLN; 19/04/2018 – P&G KEEPS YR ORGANIC SALES GROWTH VIEW UP 2%-3%,SEES AT LOW END; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S ON MERCK KGAA DEAL; 19/04/2018 – P&G to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer-Health Unit — 2d Update; 19/04/2018 – P&G CEO: SEEING SOME POSITIVE PROGRESS IN GROOMING; 18/04/2018 – Balfour Beatty’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Driven by Needs for Energy Services, Infrastructure, an Industrial Info News Alert; 05/04/2018 – P&G-Heavy Fund Bleeds Cash on Margin, Sales Concerns: ETF Watch

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $171,050 activity.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc, which manages about $7.63B and $10.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Synnex Corp (NYSE:SNX) by 6,987 shares to 57,675 shares, valued at $5.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lci Industries by 28,944 shares in the quarter, for a total of 78,755 shares, and has risen its stake in Hubbell Inc.

