Bahl & Gaynor Holding in Nic (EGOV) Has Lowered as Shares Declined; As Nextera Energy (NEE) Shares Rose, High Pointe Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position by $310,730

Bahl & Gaynor Inc decreased its stake in Nic Inc (EGOV) by 57.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bahl & Gaynor Inc sold 211,940 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.24% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 158,350 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.71 million, down from 370,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc who had been investing in Nic Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.23B market cap company. The stock increased 5.01% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $18.44. About 485,232 shares traded or 32.43% up from the average. NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) has risen 5.79% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical EGOV News: 25/04/2018 – Colorado Department of Regulatory Agencies’ Website for Prescription Drug Monitoring Program Receives 2017 Horizon Interactive; 26/04/2018 – Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s Pre-Employment Screening Program Named a Finalist for the ACT-IAC lgniting Innovation Awards; 14/05/2018 – Alabama Website Recognized by International Award Competition; 07/05/2018 – NIC Autotec Reports Full-Year Parent Earnings Results; 06/03/2018 – Izard County, Arkansas, Offers Electronic Property Tax Payments; 28/03/2018 – West Virginia Human Rights Commission Launches New Mobile-Friendly Website; 03/05/2018 – NIC Partner Honored as a 2018 Service to the Citizen Award Winner; 19/03/2018 – Cavium™ Expands Industry Partnerships to Drive OCP NIC 3.0; 16/04/2018 – NOR’s MClnfo Helps Insurance Companies and States Save Paper This Earth Day; 04/05/2018 – Maryland Fishing Report Now Available on Amazon’s Alexa

High Pointe Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 26.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. High Pointe Capital Management Llc sold 1,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,470 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $864,000, down from 6,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. High Pointe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $209.17. About 1.08M shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 21.64% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 26/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $171 FROM $170; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy To Buy Some Of Southern Co.’s Florida Assets In A Deal Valued At $6.5 Billion — MarketWatch; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co May Be Required to Pay NextEra Energy $100M Termination Fee if Asset Sale Terminated — Filing; 21/05/2018 – NEE TO BUY GULF POWER, FLORIDA CITY GAS, OTHER ASSETS FROM SO; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Raises 2021 View To Adj EPS $9.40-Adj EPS $9.95; 25/05/2018 – NEXTERA RAISES POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 71%:NRC; 25/04/2018 – Siemens in Pacts With NextEra to Repower Wind Turbines in Texas; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO- GULF POWER SPA PROVIDES UPON TERMINATION OF DEAL UNDER CERTAIN SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES, PURCHASER TO PAY CO FEE OF $100 MLN/$200 MLN; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – TRANSACTIONS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS; 24/05/2018 – NEXTERA CUT POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR FOR PLANNED TESTING: OPERATOR

Bahl & Gaynor Inc, which manages about $7.63B and $10.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson Outdoors Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:JOUT) by 6,560 shares to 31,934 shares, valued at $2.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 51,560 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.13M shares, and has risen its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR).

More notable recent NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Coloradans Can Now Receive Flag Status Notifications through Gov2Go – Business Wire” on July 19, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Mississippi County, Arkansas, Offers Electronic Property Tax Payments – Business Wire” published on July 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “NIC Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 05, 2019. More interesting news about NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Olathe’s NIC hires new CTO – Kansas City Business Journal” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Skyline Champion Corporation (SKY) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Analysts await NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.18 EPS, down 28.00% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.25 per share. EGOV’s profit will be $12.05 million for 25.61 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual EPS reported by NIC Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold EGOV shares while 51 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 55.17 million shares or 0.87% more from 54.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zebra Cap Mngmt owns 0.23% invested in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) for 25,867 shares. Loomis Sayles And Com Ltd Partnership holds 1,516 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Seizert Capital Prtnrs Ltd Com accumulated 0.1% or 134,975 shares. Ls Investment Advsr Ltd Liability Com reported 1,933 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Federated Investors Pa has 1,718 shares. Hotchkis And Wiley Cap Management Limited Liability Corp reported 0.02% stake. The Missouri-based Comm Comml Bank has invested 0% in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV). 56,092 were accumulated by Ser Automobile Association. Ubs Asset Management Americas Incorporated invested in 41,525 shares or 0% of the stock. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Liability Co owns 2,000 shares. Kbc Grp Nv holds 28,496 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky, a Kentucky-based fund reported 19,054 shares. Numerixs Inv Technologies Incorporated has 0.01% invested in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) for 5,200 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested 0.01% in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV). California State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0% in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV).

More notable recent NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “NextEra Energy Capital Holdings announces dates for remarketing of its Series I Debentures due Sept. 1, 2021 – PRNewswire” on July 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Top Stock Reports for Johnson & Johnson, NextEra & Deere – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Investing in These 3 Dividend Stocks Could Make You a Millionaire Retiree – The Motley Fool” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Concerned About NextEra Energy, Inc.’s (NYSE:NEE) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meiji Yasuda Life holds 0.75% or 25,533 shares. Ci Invs has invested 0.6% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Glenview Bank & Trust Trust Dept holds 0.71% or 8,555 shares. Symphony Asset Mgmt Limited Liability owns 2,423 shares. Community Fincl Bank Na invested in 14,302 shares. Moreover, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management has 1.31% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 102,807 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Bainco reported 33,151 shares or 1.04% of all its holdings. Monetary Mngmt Gp holds 0.24% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) or 3,090 shares. 10 invested in 0.19% or 4,662 shares. First Natl Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Invest Serv holds 0.28% or 3,271 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsr Limited Liability has invested 0.04% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Cibc Asset Mngmt has 48,856 shares. Qci Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 102,974 shares or 1.96% of the stock. National Asset reported 0.52% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

High Pointe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $316.93M and $73.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Total Sa (NYSE:TOT) by 6,770 shares to 13,150 shares, valued at $732,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hp Inc by 31,250 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,920 shares, and has risen its stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC).