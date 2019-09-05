Bahl & Gaynor Has Increased Its Bank America (BAC) Holding by $4.64 Million; As Motorola (MSI) Market Valuation Rose, Eastern Bank Has Lifted Stake

Bahl & Gaynor Inc increased its stake in Bank America Corp (BAC) by 17.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bahl & Gaynor Inc bought 171,737 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 1.14M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.39M, up from 966,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc who had been investing in Bank America Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $262.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.22% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $28.19. About 36.32 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 01/05/2018 – Bank Of America: Houston Entrepreneurs Most Confident in Their Local Economy Among 10 Major American Cities – Tuesday, May 1,; 12/04/2018 – U.S. senator slams bank gun policies, threatens consumer complaint; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA – QTRLY NET CHARGE-OFFS DECLINED $23 MILLION TO $911 MILLION; 08/03/2018 – CBOE Rules: Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith, Incorporated (Order Under Rule 506(d)(2)(ii) of ohe Securities Act of 1933; 05/03/2018 – Consumer discretionary overtook tech as the most crowded sector last month, data from Bank of America Merrill Lynch shows; 25/05/2018 – BAML Global Interest Rate Forecasts as of May 25 (Table); 12/03/2018 – BAML Global Interest Rate Forecasts as of March 9 (Table); 07/05/2018 – Alder Bio Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 23/03/2018 – SCHNEIDERMAN SAYS $42 MLN PENALTY IS LARGEST NEW YORK STATE RECOVERY IN CONNECTION WITH AN ELECTRONIC TRADING INVESTIGATION; 01/05/2018 – Bank of America: Two-Thirds of Boston Entrepreneurs Foresee Long-Term Growth – Highest Since 2015 Tue, 01 May 2018 13:00:00

Eastern Bank increased its stake in Motorola (MSI) by 694.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eastern Bank bought 80,915 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.28% . The institutional investor held 92,558 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.00 million, up from 11,643 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eastern Bank who had been investing in Motorola for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.69% or $4.82 during the last trading session, reaching $174.1. About 1.74M shares traded or 92.12% up from the average. Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) has risen 37.75% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.75% the S&P500. Some Historical MSI News: 16/05/2018 – PC World: MSI’s Mech 2 graphics cards give AMD another Radeon-exclusive brand; 21/03/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 10/05/2018 – RadioResource: Germany’s Brandenburg State Selects Motorola TETRA Radios; 22/03/2018 – AVIGILON – 98.24% OF TOTAL VOTES CAST BY SHAREHOLDERS AT SPECIAL MEETING VOTED FOR DEAL; 08/03/2018 – ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend Avigilon Shareholders Vote in Favour of Proposed Plan of Arrangement with Motorola Solutions; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC…; 10/05/2018 – Zoom Telephonics Begins Volume Shipments of Motorola AC1700 Dual-Band WiFi Gigabit Router with Extended Range; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC COLORECTA; 03/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS RAISES FULL-YEAR REVENUE AND EARNINGS VIEW; 08/03/2018 – Avigilon Corp.: ISS, Glass Lewis Recommend Shareholders Vote in Favor of Motorola Solutions Deal

Bahl & Gaynor Inc, which manages about $7.63B and $10.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Cl A (BRKA) by 1 shares to 16 shares, valued at $4.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 726,949 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.01 million shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Frontier Invest Mgmt holds 0.24% or 138,592 shares in its portfolio. 5.36 million are held by Citadel Advsrs Lc. Buckingham Asset Management Ltd Llc stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Intersect Capital Limited Liability holds 34,303 shares. First Corp In, Indiana-based fund reported 2,283 shares. Raymond James And Assoc has invested 0.31% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). The Pennsylvania-based Fulton Retail Bank Na has invested 0.28% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Neville Rodie Shaw owns 73,757 shares. Springowl Associates Ltd Liability holds 44,000 shares. Cadence Fincl Bank Na, a Texas-based fund reported 34,587 shares. Bluecrest Capital Management Limited stated it has 178,313 shares. Lbmc Invest Limited Liability Company invested in 25,619 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Llc owns 1.82 million shares. The California-based Miracle Mile Advsr Limited Liability Company has invested 0.91% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Stratos Wealth invested 0.26% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold MSI shares while 181 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 145 raised stakes. 136.82 million shares or 2.37% less from 140.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commercial Bank Of Mellon Corp holds 1.18 million shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Shell Asset Mngmt Company invested in 76,537 shares. Moreover, Schroder Investment Gp has 0.01% invested in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Shine Inv Advisory has invested 0.05% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Capital Fincl Advisers Limited Co reported 4,066 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Natixis Advsrs LP has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability Company, Ohio-based fund reported 90 shares. Tarbox Family Office reported 65 shares stake. Synovus Financial Corp holds 13,347 shares. Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) for 96 shares. Los Angeles Cap Management And Equity reported 0.17% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Blb&B Limited Com owns 0.02% invested in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) for 1,432 shares. Hanseatic Mgmt Services owns 0.87% invested in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) for 5,960 shares. Dowling And Yahnke Ltd Liability holds 2,091 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Pictet Asset Management Limited invested 0.05% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI).

Eastern Bank, which manages about $1.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 33,652 shares to 307,204 shares, valued at $12.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Salesforce.Com (NYSE:CRM) by 31,485 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 124,073 shares, and cut its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX).