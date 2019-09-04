Bahl & Gaynor Trimmed Its Gaslog LTD (GLOG) Stake by $1.90 Million as Stock Declined; As Lennar (LEN) Shares Declined, Basswood Capital Management Has Raised Position

Bahl & Gaynor Inc decreased its stake in Gaslog Ltd (GLOG) by 39.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bahl & Gaynor Inc sold 111,478 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.04% . The institutional investor held 173,606 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.03 million, down from 285,084 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc who had been investing in Gaslog Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $988.80 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $12.13. About 234,329 shares traded. GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) has declined 14.04% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GLOG News: 12/03/2018 – GASLOG ORDERS A NEWBUILD LNG CARRIER FROM SAMSUNG HEAVY; 04/05/2018 – GASLOG LTD – CONTRACTED CHARTER REVENUES ESTIMATED TO INCREASE FROM $486.0 MLN FOR FISCAL YEAR 2017 TO $523.7 MLN FOR THE FISCAL YEAR 2019; 30/05/2018 – GASLOG LTD. ANNOUNCES A CHARTER TO CENTRICA FOR SEVEN YEARS AND PLACES A NEWBUILDING ORDER AT SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES; 04/05/2018 – GasLog 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 1c; 12/03/2018 – GasLog: Agreed Options With Samsung for Additional Newbuild Vessels; 21/03/2018 – GasLog Partners LP Announces Acquisition Of GasLog Gibraltar For $207 Million And Repayment Of Intercompany Loan; 04/05/2018 – GASLOG LTD QUARTERLY ADJUSTED LOSS PER SHARE $0.01; 21/03/2018 – GLOG0 – GASLOG PARTNERS LP: PURCHASE OF GASLOG GIBRALTAR FOR; 12/03/2018 – GasLog: Newbuild Vessel Scheduled to Deliver in 2Q of 2020; 12/03/2018 – GasLog Orders a Newbuild LNG Carrier From Samsung Heavy Industries

Basswood Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 84.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Basswood Capital Management Llc bought 235,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The hedge fund held 516,202 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.34M, up from 280,302 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Basswood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $51.85. About 549,094 shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 04/04/2018 – Lennar: Focusing on Return to Pure Play Strategy; 04/04/2018 – Lennar: Remain Positive on Housing Industry Outlook in General; 24/05/2018 – @grassosteve is looking to hit another home run with a Fast Pitch on $LEN; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Amazon wants shoppers to try Alexa; 09/05/2018 – Amazon is working with Lennar to demo model homes that can be controlled by Alexa; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q Rev $2.98B; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names New CEO And CFO As Part Of Leadership Reshuffle — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – Lennar CDS Widens 14 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR 1Q NEW ORDERS +30%, EST. +18.9%; 14/05/2018 – Lennar Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

More notable recent GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “GasLog inks tanker deal with Panama power project – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “GasLog Ltd. Announces 2019 Annual General Meeting NYSE:GLOG – GlobeNewswire” published on February 14, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “GasLog Ltd. Reports Financial Results for the Three-Month Period Ended June 30, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “GasLog’s Livanos delivers lively fireside chat at Marine Money – Seeking Alpha” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “GasLog Ltd. Reports Financial Results for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Analysts await GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.09 EPS, down 18.18% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.11 per share. GLOG’s profit will be $7.34M for 33.69 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.03 actual EPS reported by GasLog Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 200.00% EPS growth.

