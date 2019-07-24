Bahl & Gaynor Position in Novartis Ag Sp Adr (NVS) Has Cut as Market Valuation Rose; As Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Stock Rose, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company Has Boosted Holding

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) by 29.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company bought 36,954 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% with the market. The institutional investor held 161,934 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.87M, up from 124,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company who had been investing in Las Vegas Sands Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $65.24. About 2.42 million shares traded. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has declined 18.76% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical LVS News: 26/04/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP LVS.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $71; 22/04/2018 – DJ Las Vegas Sands Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LVS); 19/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Completes Amendment And Restatement Of Its Marina Bay Sands Credit Facility; 08/03/2018 – Fitch: Las Vegas Sands’ Ratings Unaffected by Sands Bethlehem Sale; 08/03/2018 – FITCH: LAS VEGAS SANDS’ RTGS UNAFFECTED BY SANDS BETHLEHEM SALE; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Boosted by New Tax Laws — Earnings Review; 08/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands to Sell Sands Bethlehem to Wind Creek Hospitality; 18/05/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS AFFIRMED BY FITCH; OUTLOOK STABLE; 08/03/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS AGREES TO $1.3B SALE OF SANDS BETHLEHEM; 03/04/2018 – Casino Guidelines in Japan Could Benefit MGM, Las Vegas Sands

Bahl & Gaynor Inc decreased its stake in Novartis Ag Sp Adr (NVS) by 1.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bahl & Gaynor Inc sold 3,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.49% with the market. The institutional investor held 205,366 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.74 million, down from 208,866 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc who had been investing in Novartis Ag Sp Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $213.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $92.93. About 1.43 million shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 16.23% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.80% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 23/03/2018 – Novartis: Sandoz receives positive CHMP opinion for proposed biosimilar infliximab; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s: $8.7 Billion Acquisition Of Avexis Strengthens Novartis’s Pipeline In Gene Therapy, But Reduces Financial Flexibility; 11/05/2018 – FDA Granted Approval of Gilenya to Novartis; 17/04/2018 – Novartis to Invest More Than $100M to Research, Develop Antimalarials; 27/03/2018 – Novartis to Sell Stake in Consumer Healthcare Joint Venture to GSK for $13.0 Bln; 30/05/2018 – FDA expedites review of Novartis drug Promacta® for first-line severe aplastic anemia (SAA); 19/04/2018 – REG-Novartis appoints John Tsai Head of Global Drug Development and Chief Medical Officer; 09/04/2018 – AVEXIS INC AVXS.O – ENTERED AGREEMENT AND PLAN OF MERGER WITH NOVARTIS PURSUANT TO WHICH NOVARTIS WILL ACQUIRE AVEXIS FOR $218 PER SHARE; 15/05/2018 – Swiss Prosecutors in Touch Over Novartis Payments to Michael Cohen; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S SAYS ALCON RETURNING TO A POSITION OF STRENGTH AS WORLD’S LEADING EYE CARE DEVICES COMPANY

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold LVS shares while 150 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 267.43 million shares or 0.96% less from 270.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parkside Financial Bank Trust holds 0% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) or 39 shares. Windward Mngmt Ca reported 36,439 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Northwestern Mutual Wealth reported 0.04% stake. Fmr Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Minneapolis Portfolio Mngmt Lc has invested 3.08% of its portfolio in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Korea holds 0.05% or 168,800 shares in its portfolio. Fosun Interest Limited has invested 0.08% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Menta Capital Lc owns 7,800 shares. Grp Inc One Trading Limited Partnership stated it has 54,866 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Point72 Asset Management LP reported 1.45 million shares stake. Landscape Mgmt Ltd reported 0.05% stake. 18,847 were accumulated by Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Ltd Com. Mackay Shields Ltd Llc owns 30,674 shares. First Advsrs Ltd Partnership has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Bokf Na reported 0.01% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS).

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company, which manages about $22.84 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI) by 7,409 shares to 6,128 shares, valued at $364,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Macys Inc (NYSE:M) by 19,244 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,912 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU).

