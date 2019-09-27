Bahl & Gaynor Trimmed Its Xilinx (XLNX) Stake as Market Valuation Declined; As International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) Valuation Rose, Connable Office Boosted Position

Connable Office Inc increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF) by 22.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connable Office Inc bought 4,194 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.48% . The institutional investor held 22,975 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.33 million, up from 18,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connable Office Inc who had been investing in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $119.8. About 891,408 shares traded. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) has risen 10.46% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.46% the S&P500. Some Historical IFF News: 24/05/2018 – IFF Strengthens Innovation Platform as Partner in Amkiri’s Visual Fragrance™ Technology; 07/05/2018 – IFF-FRUTAROM TO HAVE ABOUT $5.3B OF REV IN 2018 PRO-FORMA BASIS; 07/05/2018 – INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.69, EST. $1.60; 07/05/2018 – IFF SECURED BRIDGE FINANCING FROM MORGAN STANLEY SR FUNDING; 15/05/2018 – IFF NEEDS TO EDUCATE U.S. INVESTORS ABOUT FRUTAROM: IFF CEO; 07/05/2018 – IFF’s Acquisition of Frutarom Expected to Be Neutral to Adjusted Cash Earnings Per Share in First Full Year; 17/05/2018 – $7.1 Billion IFF/Frutarom Deal Will Create the 2nd Largest Flavors & Fragrances Firm – Freedonia Analysis; 07/05/2018 – IFF TO FINANCE CASH PORTION OF DEAL VIA DEBT,CASH, $2.2B EQUITY; 02/05/2018 – IFF Declares Dividend for Second Quarter 2018; 21/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Take-Two Interactive Software, Zillow and International Flavors & Fragrances

Bahl & Gaynor Inc decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 4.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bahl & Gaynor Inc sold 4,060 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 92,113 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.86 million, down from 96,173 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $97.24. About 2.44 million shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 25/04/2018 – Earnings Roundup: AMD, Facebook, Xilinx Surge, PayPal Rises — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Xilinx May Benefit, Industry Posts 28th Straight Gain; 25/04/2018 – XILINX 4Q NET REV. $672.9M, EST. $650.3M; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx: June Quarter Tax Rate Is Expected to Be Approximately 10% -14%; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx Reports Record Annual And Quarterly Revenues; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC – OPERATING EXPENSES ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $260 MLN FOR JUNE QUARTER; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC – SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $660 – $690 MLN FOR JUNE QUARTER; 17/04/2018 – Abaco Wins Orders for Next Generation Radar Systems for Deployment on 4th Generation Fighter Aircraft; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC – GROSS MARGIN IS EXPECTED TO BE 69% TO 71% FOR JUNE QUARTER; 25/04/2018 – XILINX 4Q EPS 64C, EST. 65C

More notable recent International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) news were published by: Stockhouse.com which released: “CLASS ACTION NOTICE: Brodsky & Smith, LLC Is Investigating Securities Violations Related to the Following Companies: IFF, PS and CURLF – Stockhouse” on September 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.’s (NYSE:IFF) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of MMM, GNLN, IFF and CVS – GlobeNewswire” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Digitaljournal.com‘s news article titled: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for JE, IFF and TXT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – Press Release – Digital Journal” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.22, from 1.58 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 33 investors sold IFF shares while 133 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 76.80 million shares or 8.76% more from 70.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Swiss Fincl Bank invested in 0.06% or 366,588 shares. Hgk Asset Mngmt owns 37,246 shares for 1.57% of their portfolio. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs has invested 0.04% in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Quantitative Invest Mgmt Limited Com holds 0.06% or 10,830 shares. Advsrs Asset Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Tru Co Of Vermont owns 44 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bp Public Ltd Co has 0.05% invested in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Sigma Planning Corporation reported 1,457 shares. San Francisco Sentry (Ca) holds 6 shares. The Japan-based Meiji Yasuda Life Insur Comm has invested 0.21% in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Fuller Thaler Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0% in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Hightower Llc owns 4,222 shares. First Allied Advisory Services reported 1,778 shares. Cibc Asset Management holds 12,653 shares. Sphera Funds Management reported 30,000 shares or 0.6% of all its holdings.

Connable Office Inc, which manages about $544.19M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Emerging Markets Etf (EEM) by 34,494 shares to 1.78M shares, valued at $76.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:COG) by 15,453 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,055 shares, and cut its stake in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG).

More notable recent Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Xilinx Inc.: Too Much Unwarranted Pessimism – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why the Earnings Surprise Streak Could Continue for Xilinx (XLNX) – Nasdaq” published on April 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s Why Xilinx (XLNX) is a Great Momentum Stock to Buy – Nasdaq” on January 25, 2019. More interesting news about Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BofA cuts XLNX on uncertainties, pressure – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc, which manages about $7.63B and $13.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 6,136 shares to 187,077 shares, valued at $36.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 575,293 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.71M shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 63 investors sold XLNX shares while 234 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 209.45 million shares or 1.17% more from 207.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Old Second Bank Of Aurora accumulated 0.02% or 500 shares. Oakworth Capital Incorporated reported 845 shares. Puzo Michael J holds 51,348 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited reported 0.01% stake. Mariner Limited Liability Co reported 10,978 shares. Hm Payson & reported 0% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Capstone Invest Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 2,320 shares. First Commonwealth Corp Pa invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Klingenstein Fields Ltd Liability Co invested in 14,000 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Merian Global Invsts (Uk) stated it has 6,040 shares. Adage Prtnrs Group Limited reported 262,910 shares. Motco holds 567 shares. Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd Liability Company has 0.04% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 2,541 shares. Aviva Pcl, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 93,940 shares. Bartlett Limited Co holds 0.03% or 6,236 shares in its portfolio.