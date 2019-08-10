Bahl & Gaynor Position in Williams Cos (WMB) Has Increased as Market Value Declined; As Facebook (FB) Share Price Rose, Holder Valiant Capital Management LP Has Decreased Its Holding

Valiant Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 25.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valiant Capital Management Lp sold 121,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 365,023 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.85 million, down from 486,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valiant Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $550.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $187.85. About 11.06 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 03/04/2018 – Trump’s Campaign Said It Was Better at Facebook. Facebook Agrees; 06/05/2018 – Release of Facebook Ads Could Come As Soon As This Week; 19/04/2018 – Audit Cleared Facebook’s Privacy Practices Despite Cambridge Analytica Leak; 21/03/2018 – Facebook investors demand answers over data scandal; 18/04/2018 – Facebook Data Sharing Practices Head to EU Top Court (Audio); 11/04/2018 – Consumer Watchdog Calls on Congress to Act to Regulate Facebook and Protect Online Privacy, Not Merely Act as Enabler for CEO M; 22/04/2018 – As Facebook’s head of news partnerships, Brown, a former CNN and NBC anchor, is emerging as a surprisingly adept negotiator for her publishing vision at the social network; 02/04/2018 – Voice of Amer: Facebook Faces Calls to Further Protect User Privacy; 17/03/2018 – Facebook critics want regulation, investigation after data misuse; 26/03/2018 – U.S. SENATE JUDICIARY COMMITTEE INVITES FACEBOOK CEO TO TESTIFY AT APRIL 10 HEARING ON DATA PRIVACY ISSUES — STATEMENT

Bahl & Gaynor Inc increased its stake in Williams Cos Inc (WMB) by 13.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bahl & Gaynor Inc bought 305,607 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The institutional investor held 2.50M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.74M, up from 2.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $23.99. About 7.34 million shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS, WILLIAMS DEAL INCL UP TO $410M; 17/05/2018 – Williams: Deal Was Approved by the Boards of Directors of Both the General Partner of Williams Partners and Williams; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – DEAL WAS APPROVED BY BOARDS OF BOTH GENERAL PARTNER OF WILLIAMS PARTNERS & WILLIAMS; 17/05/2018 – Williams Announces Agreement to Acquire All Public Equity of Williams Partners LP; 23/04/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS – NEW DISTRIBUTION IS 2.33 PCT INCREASE FROM PARTNERSHIP’S PREVIOUS QTRLY DISTRIBUTION OF $0.60 PER UNIT; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS TRANSACTION IS VALUED AT $10.5B; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC -DEAL IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO CASH AVAILABLE FOR DIVIDENDS FOR WILLIAMS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SAYS ETHANE RECOVERY WILL INCREASE IN 12 TO 15 MONTHS; 17/05/2018 – WMB CORPORATE STRATEGIC DEVELOPMENT SVP CHAD ZAMARIN COMMENTS; 17/05/2018 – WMB COO: CO. SEES A LOT OF OPPORTUNITIES IN THE GULF OF MEXICO

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Facebook: Beat Goes On – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: BKNG, AMZN, FB – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Better Second Half of 2019 Buy: Facebook (FB) vs. Amazon (AMZN) Stock – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Social Media Earnings: Facebook And Twitter Prepare To Share – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “IVV, FB, GOOG, GOOGL: Large Inflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.68B for 24.21 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Valiant Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.29 billion and $1.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zillow Group Inc (Call) by 1.00 million shares to 3.50M shares, valued at $121.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alkeon Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 1.48 million shares. Cibc Bancshares Usa accumulated 33,501 shares. Sarasin And Prtnrs Llp invested in 0.12% or 38,618 shares. Puzo Michael J stated it has 1,275 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Inc has invested 0.13% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 200,921 were accumulated by Lord Abbett And Ltd Liability Co. 417,000 are owned by Cadian Cap Mgmt Lp. Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership reported 202,602 shares stake. Mutual Of Omaha Bank & Trust Wealth Mgmt invested in 5,075 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Moreover, Ubs Oconnor Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Foundry holds 0.02% or 3,443 shares. Mirador Cap Ptnrs Limited Partnership holds 2.08% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 22,998 shares. Majedie Asset Mngmt invested in 102,625 shares. First Financial In invested in 1,435 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Hsbc Public Lc reported 3.66 million shares or 1.11% of all its holdings.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $124,035 activity.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.07 million activity. $273,275 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) was bought by CHAZEN STEPHEN I on Monday, May 20. $94,400 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) was bought by Wilson Terrance Lane on Thursday, August 8. CHANDLER JOHN D bought $232,396 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Limited Liability holds 20.91 million shares. Macquarie Grp has invested 0.21% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Putnam Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Quantitative Systematic Strategies stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Co reported 356,760 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Bridgecreek Limited Liability Corp owns 260,000 shares. Pinnacle Fincl Prtn invested in 0.06% or 28,020 shares. Dubuque Financial Bank Trust holds 0% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) or 800 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 198,898 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Harvest Fund Advsr has invested 9.85% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Regions Corp holds 0% or 13,511 shares. Moreover, First Interstate State Bank has 0.02% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 3,919 shares. Patten Patten Tn holds 0.02% or 7,350 shares in its portfolio. Pnc Gp Incorporated invested in 0% or 160,760 shares. 17.84 million are owned by Deutsche National Bank Ag.

More notable recent The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Take Note, Williams’ Financials Are Improving – Seeking Alpha” on July 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Williams slides to seven-month low as Bernstein downgrades – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Dividend Stocks Perfect for Retirees – Yahoo Finance” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Williams Companies Stock Slumped 12% in July – The Motley Fool” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “This High-Yield Stock Could Have Big News This Week – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc, which manages about $7.63B and $10.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 35,144 shares to 59,701 shares, valued at $5.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Cl A (BRKA) by 1 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).