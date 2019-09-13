Bahl & Gaynor Has Upped Its Position in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) as Share Value Rose; As Centene Del (CNC) Stock Value Rose, Vantage Investment Partners Boosted Position by $18.00 Million

Bahl & Gaynor Inc increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) by 10.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bahl & Gaynor Inc bought 102,446 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 1.08M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $178.57 million, up from 977,635 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $159.32. About 959,604 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 15/05/2018 – Sachem Adds ADP, Exits Comcast, Cuts Shire: 13F; 04/05/2018 – ADP: The French government has not yet made a decision about its stakes in airport operator ADP, utility Engie and state lottery Francaise des Jeux, a source in the president’s office said on Friday; 30/05/2018 – Companies in U.S. Add Fewer Jobs Than Forecast, ADP Data Show; 02/05/2018 – ADP Earns Top 10 Spot on 2018 Top 50 Companies List from DiversityInc; 02/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: Private payrolls grow by 204K in April vs. 200K est.: ADP/Moody’s Analytics; 02/05/2018 – ADP 3Q REV. $3.7B, EST. $3.67B; 07/03/2018 – US TREASURY YIELDS RISE AFTER ADP JOBS DATA, 10-YEAR YIELDS INCREASE TO 2.86 PCT US10YT=RR; 02/05/2018 – ADP 3Q ADJ EPS $1.52, EST. $1.44; 07/03/2018 – U.S. ADP Feb. National Franchise Report (Table); 18/04/2018 – ADP to Release Quarterly Workforce Vitality Report With Deeper Labor Market Insights on WEDNESDAY, April 25, 2018

Vantage Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 175.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vantage Investment Partners Llc bought 346,176 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 543,200 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.49 million, up from 197,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vantage Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.86B market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $45.6. About 4.37 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 13/03/2018 – CENTENE CORP – AS PART OF INITIAL TRANSACTION, CENTENE HAS CERTAIN RIGHTS TO EXPAND ITS EQUITY INVESTMENT IN FUTURE; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE – AS PART OF REGULATORY APPROVAL PROCESS FOR FIDELIS CARE DEAL, IT IS EXPECTED THAT CO WILL ENTER UNDERTAKINGS WITH NY STATE DEPT. OF HEALTH; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.75 TO $7.15; 02/04/2018 – Centene: On Closing, Fidelis Care to Operate as For-Profit Health Insurer in New York; 15/03/2018 – Centene recently partnered with RxAdvance, a start-up that manages pharmacy benefits; 23/03/2018 – FTC: 20180865: Centene Corporation; MHM Services, Inc; 23/04/2018 – Centene Receives Regulatory Approval For The Fidelis Care Transaction From New York Department Of Health And New York Departmen; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE SAYS EXPECTS ONE OF UNDERTAKINGS TO INCLUDE A $340 MLN CONTRIBUTION BY CO TO STATE OF NEW YORK TO BE PAID OVER A 5-YR PERIOD – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE COMMENTS ON NEW YORK ATTORNEY GENERAL PROCESS; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES FIDELIS DEAL COMPLETED NO LATER THAN JULY 1

Bahl & Gaynor Inc, which manages about $7.63B and $13.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Resmed Inc (NYSE:RMD) by 14,627 shares to 64,163 shares, valued at $7.83M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Omnicell Inc (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 15,343 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,122 shares, and cut its stake in Wec Energy Group Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 45 investors sold ADP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 291 raised stakes. 337.62 million shares or 0.85% less from 340.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Coho Ptnrs Limited holds 560,265 shares or 2.18% of its portfolio. Montag A Inc accumulated 4,789 shares or 0.07% of the stock. 4,822 are owned by Wagner Bowman Mngmt. 237,659 were reported by Federated Pa. Horan Capital accumulated 4,837 shares. Bradley Foster Sargent Ct accumulated 0.86% or 157,487 shares. Axa stated it has 394,457 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Greenwich Wealth Ltd Com stated it has 1,344 shares. Palladium Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 41,186 shares. Modera Wealth Management stated it has 0.1% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Telos Cap Mngmt reported 0.07% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Cordasco Financial Networks owns 0.31% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 1,934 shares. Twin Tree Limited Partnership accumulated 18,071 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Dillon & owns 86,312 shares or 4.4% of their US portfolio. The Japan-based Fukoku Mutual Life Ins has invested 0.04% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $151,022 activity.

Vantage Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $1.53B and $874.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 754,284 shares to 77,403 shares, valued at $10.37M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 5,069 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,739 shares, and cut its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN).