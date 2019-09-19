Bahl & Gaynor Lowered Xilinx (XLNX) Position by $475,020; As Cdk Global (CDK) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Aimz Investment Advisors Has Raised Position

Aimz Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cdk Global Inc (CDK) by 12.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aimz Investment Advisors Llc bought 7,124 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.57% . The institutional investor held 63,079 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.12M, up from 55,955 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aimz Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cdk Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $46.34. About 619,393 shares traded. CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) has declined 17.15% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical CDK News: 20/03/2018 – FTC: CDK DEAL FOR AUTO/MATE WOULD HAVE VIOLATED ANTITRUST RULES; 26/04/2018 – CDK Global 3Q Rev $576.6M; 20/03/2018 – CDK GLOBAL, AUTO/MATE CITE FTC OPPOSING THE DEAL; 26/04/2018 – CDK GLOBAL INC CDK.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $2.67 TO $2.72; 17/04/2018 – CDK Global Acquires Progressus Media; 26/04/2018 – CDK Global Sees 2018 Adj EPS $3.23-Adj EPS $3.28; 26/04/2018 – CDK GLOBAL – REDUCING CO’S REVENUE GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018 TO 2.5% – 3.0% FROM 3.0% – 4.0%, PRIMARILY DUE TO LOWER EXPECTED ADVERTISING REVENUES; 07/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: G1T38, a CDK 4/6 Inhibitor, in Combination With Osimertinib in EGFR-Mutant Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 20/03/2018 – CDK GLOBAL INC – UNDER TERMS OF ORIGINAL AGREEMENT, THERE IS NO TERMINATION FEE; 26/04/2018 – CDK GLOBAL 3Q REV. $576.6M, EST. $578.4M

Bahl & Gaynor Inc decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 4.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bahl & Gaynor Inc sold 4,060 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 92,113 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.86M, down from 96,173 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $104.92. About 2.09 million shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 26/03/2018 – Xilinx Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Instinet Sees Xilinx, ADI, Microchip Similarities to NXP as Targets — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx Reports Record Annual And Quarterly Revenues; 13/03/2018 – Broadcom for Xilinx, Mellanox? Or Just More Capital Returns? — Barron’s Blog; 24/04/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES, XILINX GAIN AFTER TEXAS INSTRUMENTS’ REV. BEAT; 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Adds Cisco, Cuts Xilinx: 13F; 26/04/2018 – XILINX INC XLNX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $68; 23/05/2018 – Xilinx Analyst Day Plays Heavy on AI — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – Earnings Roundup: AMD, Facebook, Xilinx Surge, PayPal Rises — Barron’s Blog; 11/05/2018 – China’s ZTE paid over $2.3 bln to U.S. exporters last year, ZTE

Bahl & Gaynor Inc, which manages about $7.63B and $13.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 63,999 shares to 652,803 shares, valued at $53.47 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 427,760 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.41 million shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Analysts await Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.93 EPS, up 6.90% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.87 per share. XLNX’s profit will be $234.88 million for 28.20 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Xilinx, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.12% negative EPS growth.