Bahl & Gaynor Lowered Its Lowes Cos (LOW) Holding by $533,882; As Carmax (KMX) Stock Value Rose, Carnegie Capital Asset Management Has Decreased Its Holding by $908,040

Bahl & Gaynor Inc decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 6.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bahl & Gaynor Inc sold 4,898 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 67,511 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.39 million, down from 72,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.06B market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $103.53. About 4.73M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 24.30% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.87% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 24/04/2018 – US Federal Government Authorizes Complaint Against Lowe Enterprises’ Terranea Resort Alleging Labor Law Violations, Says UNITE; 11/04/2018 – RBA Gov Lowe: No Pressure on RBA to Raise Rates; 10/04/2018 – SpillFix 2-in-1 All Purpose Absorbent and Sweeping Compound Now at Lowe’s; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S 1Q EARNINGS CALL HAS BEGUN; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: BEST RESPONSE TO TRUMP TARIFFS TO NOT RESPOND, SIT STILL; 23/05/2018 – RESERVE BANK AUSTRALIA GOV LOWE: AMONG THE LARGEST ECONOMIC RISKS THAT AUSTRALIA FACES IS SOMETHING GOING WRONG IN CHINA; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Sees FY18 Same-Store Sales Up About 3.5%; 06/03/2018 – Lowe: Economy Moving in Right Direction; 17/04/2018 – J.P. MORGAN EXPANDS BETA STRATEGIES TEAM WITH HIRE OF LOWE; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s: Ellison Will Also Join Board

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Carmax Inc (KMX) by 41.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc sold 13,160 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,505 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29M, down from 31,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Carmax Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.06% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $91.17. About 1.41M shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 17.17% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.74% the S&P500. Some Historical KMX News: 04/04/2018 – CarMax 4Q CarMax Auto Finance Income Rose 21.9% to $101.1M; 04/04/2018 – CarMax 4Q Net $122.1M; 12/04/2018 – Fitch to Rate CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2; Issues Presale; 15/05/2018 – Highbridge Adds PepsiCo, Exits CarMax, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 09/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alerts on Carmax Mining wrongly coded to CarMax Inc; 04/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2015-3 and 2017-3; 04/04/2018 – CarMax Sees Capital Expenditures Rising to About $340M in Fiscal 2019; 19/04/2018 – DJ CarMax Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KMX); 04/04/2018 – CARMAX INC – CURRENTLY PLAN TO OPEN 15 STORES IN FISCAL 2019 AND BETWEEN 13 AND 16 STORES IN FISCAL 2020; 02/04/2018 – Carmax Inc expected to post earnings of 87 cents a share – Earnings Preview

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.17 million activity. 250 shares were bought by WARDELL LISA W, worth $23,725. Ellison Marvin R bought $950,538 worth of stock.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc, which manages about $7.63B and $10.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8,923 shares to 4.28M shares, valued at $504.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 14,539 shares in the quarter, for a total of 200,408 shares, and has risen its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:CY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Cardinal Capital Mgmt reported 49,446 shares. Adirondack Tru Company invested in 3,828 shares. Barclays Pcl reported 932,203 shares. Waters Parkerson Co Ltd Liability Co reported 74,364 shares. Capital Guardian Tru Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Brandywine Glob Inv Mngmt Limited Company owns 447 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Macquarie Grp accumulated 7.42M shares. Fmr Lc reported 0.28% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Laurion Mngmt LP holds 1,505 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Capwealth Limited reported 0.03% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Hillsdale Mgmt reported 960 shares. Compton Cap Management Inc Ri reported 1.9% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Cobblestone Cap Advsr Lc holds 5,969 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. 163,519 are owned by Whittier Comm.

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $2.02 EPS, down 2.42% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.07 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.58B for 12.81 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 65.57% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold KMX shares while 143 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 157.53 million shares or 0.32% more from 157.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Eaton Vance Mgmt has 0% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 6,723 shares. The Illinois-based Magnetar Limited Liability Co has invested 0.02% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Synovus Financial owns 108 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 5,700 were reported by Capstone Advsr Inc. Brown Advisory Ltd Llc accumulated 4,041 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 0.07% or 2.86 million shares. Mackay Shields Ltd holds 0.01% or 25,106 shares. Park Circle has invested 0.44% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Gulf Fincl Bank (Uk) reported 38,217 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Ameriprise Fincl owns 83,411 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Blackrock accumulated 0.03% or 10.72 million shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Hldgs Inc invested 0.04% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). 36,272 were accumulated by Brinker Cap Inc. Cibc Mkts accumulated 22,523 shares. Principal Fin reported 0.53% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX).

