Bahl & Gaynor Upped Rpm Intl (RPM) Position by $1.02 Million; As Boeing Co (BA) Stock Price Declined, Holder Pure Financial Advisors Lowered Stake by $767,334

Pure Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 31.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pure Financial Advisors Inc sold 2,014 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 4,387 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.67 million, down from 6,401 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $208.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.99% or $10.71 during the last trading session, reaching $369.49. About 4.41M shares traded or 0.33% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 26/03/2018 – AWS and Boeing Executives to Keynote Alfresco Day New York 2018; 28/03/2018 – Singapore Airlines to fly new Dreamliner to all Japan destinations; 02/04/2018 – Jeppesen Teams with Bad Elf to Integrate Wireless Flight Data Transfers for General and Business Aviation Pilots; 31/05/2018 – BOEING CEO DENNIS MUILENBURG SPEAKS AT BERNSTEIN CONFERENCE; 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – ENTIRE ORDER OF NEW 787S WILL BE POWERED WITH GENERAL ELECTRIC’S GENX-1B ENGINES; 26/03/2018 – Ethiopian Airlines Launches Split Scimitar® Winglets in Northern Africa; 10/04/2018 – Boeing 1Q Commerical Airplane Deliveries 184; 16/03/2018 – Boeing: Elected David Calhoun to Role of Lead Director; 01/05/2018 – KLX: Boeing’s Acquisition of KLX Is Conditioned Upon the Successful Divestment and Separation of Energy Services Group; 16/05/2018 – Boeing 747s, Given Up for Dead, Find New Life in Air-Cargo Surge

Bahl & Gaynor Inc increased its stake in Rpm Intl Inc (RPM) by 4.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bahl & Gaynor Inc bought 17,578 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.48% . The institutional investor held 410,561 shares of the paints and coatings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.83M, up from 392,983 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc who had been investing in Rpm Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $67.67. About 528,963 shares traded. RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) has risen 6.97% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical RPM News: 19/03/2018 – RPM International: Rust-Oleum Group Has Acquired Miracle Sealants Co; 21/04/2018 – DJ RPM International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RPM); 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP – QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS $1.01; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP SEES 2018 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTEREST OF $530 MLN TO $540 MLN; 05/04/2018 – RPM INTERNATIONAL INC RPM.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.05 TO $3.10; 15/05/2018 – Deccan Value Investors Buys 1.1% Position in RPM International; 19/03/2018 – RPM – TERMS OF DEAL, WHICH IS EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS WITHIN ONE YEAR, EXCLUDING ONE-TIME, TRANSACTION-RELATED COSTS, WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 24/04/2018 – ROYAL BAFOKENG- HAS EFFECTIVELY DISPOSED OF A 33% UNDIVIDED SHARE IN PLANT ASSETS TO RPM AT RPM’S 33% SHARE OF AGGREGATE VALUE, BEING R233 094 531; 05/04/2018 – RPM Names Kinser Vice President of Operations; 19/03/2018 – RPM Acquires Leader In Tile And Grout Sealer Market

Bahl & Gaynor Inc, which manages about $7.63 billion and $10.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Henry Jack & Assoc Inc (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 4,000 shares to 37,000 shares, valued at $5.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Grainger W W Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 1,793 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,706 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Pure Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.02B and $530.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHZ) by 7,076 shares to 29,676 shares, valued at $1.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (ITOT) by 21,790 shares in the quarter, for a total of 117,225 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.32 billion for 39.64 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.