Bahl & Gaynor Raised Holding in Lauder Estee Cos Cl A (EL) as Market Value Rose; As Adobe (ADBE) Market Value Rose, Stralem & Co Decreased Its Stake

Bahl & Gaynor Inc increased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc Cl A (EL) by 1.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bahl & Gaynor Inc bought 6,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 486,825 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $80.59 million, up from 480,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $185.35. About 782,417 shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 20.86% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 25/04/2018 – Estee Lauder Also Adding or Enhancing Benefits Around Adoption, Child and Elder Care, and Infant Transition Support; 07/05/2018 – Estee Lauder at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER BOOSTS FORECAST; 23/04/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies to Webcast Discussion of Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Financial Results on May 2, 2018; 08/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Noble Energy, Molson Coors Brewing, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding, Estee Lauder Compa; 16/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC – JENNIFER HYMAN AND JENNIFER TEJADA HAVE BEEN ELECTED TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 06/03/2018 The Estée Lauder Companies Presentation at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference; 13/03/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC EL.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $162 TARGET PRICE; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Maintains Momentum as Sales Rise for Fifth Quarter; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Product Testing Issue Clouds Quarterly Sales Gains

Stralem & Co Inc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 11.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stralem & Co Inc sold 3,355 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 26,160 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.97 million, down from 29,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stralem & Co Inc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $147.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $303.98. About 2.87M shares traded or 10.75% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q Adj EPS $1.55; 27/03/2018 – Search Discovery Releases New Tools to Optimize the Adobe Launch Experience; 14/05/2018 – Pegasystems Appoints Rupen Shah as Vice President of Independent Software Vendor Alliances and Strategy; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS REAFFIRMS 2018 FORECAST; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE UNVEILS ANALYTICS TOOL FOR AUDIO, INCLUDING PODCASTS; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – DIGITAL MEDIA ANNUALIZED RECURRING REVENUE (“ARR”) GREW TO $5.72 BLN EXITING QUARTER, A QUARTER-OVER-QUARTER INCREASE OF $336 MLN; 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA REPORTS SALE OF MAGENTO COMMERCE TO ADOBE FOR US$1.68B; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Systems: Ricks is CEO of Eli Lilly; 21/05/2018 – Adobe: Magento CEO Mark Lavelle to Continue to Lead Magento Team as Part of Adobe’s Digital Experience Business; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $250 FROM $221

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 sales for $116.85 million activity. On Wednesday, February 6 Hertzmark Hudis Jane sold $4.36M worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) or 29,366 shares. On Thursday, February 7 Freda Fabrizio sold $14.96 million worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) or 98,262 shares. $7.04M worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) was sold by Polcer Gregory on Tuesday, February 5. Demsey John also sold $3.24 million worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) on Wednesday, February 6. O’HARE MICHAEL also sold $4.12M worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) on Wednesday, February 6. Another trade for 22,788 shares valued at $3.42M was sold by MOSS SARA E.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Liberty Cap Incorporated invested 0.3% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). First Hawaiian Comml Bank owns 0.08% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 8,950 shares. Long Road Investment Counsel Ltd Co reported 59,500 shares or 6.03% of all its holdings. Brookstone Mngmt accumulated 3,748 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Ftb Advisors invested 0.02% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Park Natl Corp Oh holds 28,657 shares. Twin Cap Mgmt Inc holds 0.05% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) or 6,177 shares. Comerica National Bank & Trust has 0.22% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Wesbanco Bank Incorporated owns 1,478 shares. First Allied Advisory Incorporated accumulated 0.02% or 3,318 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability owns 147,493 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Bokf Na holds 0.05% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) or 13,616 shares. 2,666 were accumulated by Bailard Inc. Eqis Cap Management has invested 0.16% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Pension Ser invested in 0.17% or 266,982 shares.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc, which manages about $7.63B and $10.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mks Instrument Inc (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 4,376 shares to 14,566 shares, valued at $1.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 4,898 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67,511 shares, and cut its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85M for 47.80 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Stralem & Co Inc, which manages about $2.29B and $218.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D) by 14,145 shares to 98,260 shares, valued at $7.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 6,780 shares in the quarter, for a total of 117,955 shares, and has risen its stake in Duke Energy Corp New Com New (NYSE:DUK).