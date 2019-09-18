Bahl & Gaynor Increases Holding in Blackrock (BLK); Apollo Global Mgmt (APO) Shareholder Mckinley Capital Management Boosted Position by $6.29 Million as Market Value Rose

Mckinley Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (APO) by 41.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Capital Management Inc bought 185,048 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The hedge fund held 627,779 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.53M, up from 442,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $40.63. About 1.87 million shares traded. Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) has declined 5.44% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical APO News: 12/03/2018 – APO, REALTY PARTNERS PARTNERSHIP FOR REAL ESTATE IN ITALY; 04/05/2018 – APOLLO TYRES LTD APLO.NS SAYS TO CONSIDER SHAREHOLDERS AUTHORIZATION FOR ISSUE OF NCDS THROUGH PRIVATE PLACEMENT; 03/04/2018 – ATHORA HOLDING LTD. COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF AEGON IRELAND; 20/04/2018 – CEVA LOGISTICS AG IPO-CEVA.S SAYS IMPLIED MARKET CAPITALISATION OF BETWEEN APPROXIMATELY CHF 1.5 BILLION AND CHF 1.8 BILLION; 24/04/2018 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals: Apollo Study for Patients With Hereditary ATTR Amyloidosis; 04/05/2018 – APOLLO TYRES TO CONSIDER SEEKING HOLDERS NOD FOR DEBENTURE SALE; 27/03/2018 – APOLLO IS SAID TO CONSIDER IPO OF CLOUD-HOSTING FIRM RACKSPACE; 13/03/2018 – Sen Gary Peters: Peters, Colleagues Press Citigroup and Apollo on Loans to Kushner Business; 03/05/2018 – APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC – $4.9 BILLION OF CAPITAL INFLOWS IN QTR; 26/03/2018 – APOLLO TOURISM & LEISURE LTD ATL.AX – ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO BE EARNINGS ACCRETIVE IN FY19, FIRST FULL FINANCIAL YEAR OF OWNERSHIP

Bahl & Gaynor Inc increased its stake in Blackrock Inc (BLK) by 10.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bahl & Gaynor Inc bought 39,203 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The institutional investor held 413,982 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $194.28M, up from 374,779 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc who had been investing in Blackrock Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $3.47 during the last trading session, reaching $439.18. About 648,909 shares traded or 14.49% up from the average. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 6.50% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 19/04/2018 – MOVES-BlackRock hires Goldman’s Neary as top compliance officer exits; 17/04/2018 – REG-BlackRock Grtr Eur: Research Update; 30/04/2018 – BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc: Correction : Director/PDMR Shareholding; 06/03/2018 – BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc: Net Asset Value(s); 12/04/2018 – BlackRock Reports $55 Billion in Long-Term Net Inflows; 06/03/2018 – REG-BlackRock Income: Net Asset Value(s); 14/05/2018 – BLACKROCK’S TURNILL SAYS SEE STRONGER EARNINGS FROM COS GENERATING SALES GROWTH & CONTROL EXPENSES, AS INPUT COSTS INCH HIGHER, ECONOMIC CYCLE MATURES; 27/04/2018 – BlackRock’s Platinum ETF Assets Hit Record Even as Metal Tumbled; 23/03/2018 – BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc: MAR Compliance with Market Abuse Regulations; 04/04/2018 – BlackRock Emerging Europe Plc: Statement re Submission of documents

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.41, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 16 investors sold APO shares while 41 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 135.80 million shares or 2.92% less from 139.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jane Street Gru Limited Liability holds 247,838 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Evercore Wealth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.02% invested in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) for 19,565 shares. 149,600 are held by Dnb Asset Management As. Tiger Management Limited Liability Company has invested 5.76% in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO). Clearbridge Investments Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 109,320 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 11,484 are held by Quinn Opportunity Prtnrs Limited Liability Com. Us Savings Bank De has 500 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Lpl Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) for 81,519 shares. Wells Fargo Communications Mn has 1.01 million shares. First Midwest Bank Division holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) for 7,150 shares. Sol Capital Mngmt stated it has 0.56% in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO). 429,653 were accumulated by Putnam Ltd Liability Com. 41,305 are held by Allen Management. Concourse Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 191,753 shares or 6.34% of all its holdings. Beck Mack Oliver Ltd Llc stated it has 3.53 million shares or 4.25% of all its holdings.

Mckinley Capital Management Inc, which manages about $8.13 billion and $1.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 8,498 shares to 31,256 shares, valued at $7.46 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) by 22,013 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,650 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

Bahl & Gaynor Inc, which manages about $7.63 billion and $13.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Synnex Corp (NYSE:SNX) by 16,258 shares to 41,417 shares, valued at $4.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Diageo Plc Sp Adr (NYSE:DEO) by 2,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,742 shares, and cut its stake in Healthcare Services Group Inc (NASDAQ:HCSG).