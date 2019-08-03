Bahl & Gaynor Increases Holding in Marsh & Mclennan Cos (MMC); American Express (AXP) Shareholder Mairs & Power Upped Stake

Bahl & Gaynor Inc increased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (MMC) by 2.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bahl & Gaynor Inc bought 39,677 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.81% . The institutional investor held 1.97 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $185.18 million, up from 1.93M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $98.93. About 2.42 million shares traded or 32.17% up from the average. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 17.52% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 24/04/2018 – As AI Shapes the Future of Work, Employers Focus on Human Skills and Employees Crave Jobs with Purpose; 23/03/2018 – Five trade credit brokers to leave Marsh; 14/05/2018 – REG-Marsh & McLennan Marsh & McLennan Companies to Webcast 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on May 17; 08/05/2018 – Mercer’s Tracy Watts Named ‘Top 25 Consultant’ by Consulting® Magazine; 26/04/2018 – Michigan DARD: Public Meeting Notice: Big Marsh Intercounty Drain Board Meeting – April 30, 2018 (including transmittal letter; 08/03/2018 – Pioneer Core Equity Adds Labcorp, Cuts Marsh & McLennan; 02/04/2018 – MACAIRE PACE JOINS MERCER FROM WILLIS TOWERS WATSON AS WEST MARKET CEO; 12/03/2018 – Council, Mercer Study Highlights Companies’ Best, Brightest Ideas; 26/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan 1Q Net $690M; 19/04/2018 – MMC CORPORATION BHD – FINAL SINGLE-TIER DIVIDEND OF 4.0 SEN PER SHARE

Mairs & Power Inc increased its stake in American Express (AXP) by 0.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mairs & Power Inc bought 3,363 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 1.39 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $151.75M, up from 1.38M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mairs & Power Inc who had been investing in American Express for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $124.31. About 3.15M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 15/05/2018 – mSlGNlA, Inc. Announces Patent Office Victory in Continued Patent Enforcement Efforts against American Express® Company Subsidiary lnAuth, Inc; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Consolidated Expenses $6.9B; 07/05/2018 – Groupon Launches Local Restaurant Deals for American Express Card Members; 18/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: AXP, SNBR, AA & more; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To American Express 2018-2 Card Abs; 28/03/2018 – American Express: Richard Petrino Appointed Corporate Controller, Principal Accounting Officer, Effective Immediatel; 15/05/2018 – American Express USCS Card Member Net Write-off Rate, Principal Only, Was 2.3 % for April; 28/03/2018 – American Express: Petrino to Assume Role From David Fabricant, Acting Corporate Controller and Principal Accounting Office; 15/05/2018 – American Express USCS Card Member Total Loans for April Were $53.1 Billion; 08/05/2018 – American Express Reports Annual Meeting Results

Bahl & Gaynor Inc, which manages about $7.63 billion and $10.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 5,695 shares to 374,797 shares, valued at $74.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nic Inc (NASDAQ:EGOV) by 211,940 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 158,350 shares, and cut its stake in Disney Walt Co Disney (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold MMC shares while 215 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 418.23 million shares or 2.47% less from 428.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 349,275 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Ashfield Capital Limited Liability Company invested in 5,348 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment owns 0.03% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 47,150 shares. Banque Pictet & Cie accumulated 16,025 shares. Tru Of Vermont stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). 283,400 were reported by Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Co. Washington Tru National Bank reported 1,030 shares stake. Rafferty Asset Management Lc accumulated 0.16% or 102,620 shares. Allstate Corp owns 72,046 shares. Rathbone Brothers Pcl reported 0.36% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Checchi Advisers Ltd Liability holds 0.05% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) or 4,986 shares. North Star Asset holds 0.02% or 3,250 shares. Tower Rech Cap Limited (Trc) stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Pictet Asset Mngmt invested in 0.13% or 618,535 shares. Ameriprise has 4.98 million shares.

Mairs & Power Inc, which manages about $7.72B and $8.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cray Inc (NASDAQ:CRAY) by 920,649 shares to 555,618 shares, valued at $14.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pentair Plc (NYSE:PNR) by 324,842 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.65M shares, and cut its stake in Emc Insurance Group (NASDAQ:EMCI).