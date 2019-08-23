Bahl & Gaynor Has Upped By $8.49 Million Its Bb&T (BBT) Position; Acacia Mining plc (LON:ACA) Covered By 1 Bulls

Among 3 analysts covering Acacia Mining Plc (LON:ACA), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Acacia Mining Plc has GBX 250 highest and GBX 120 lowest target. GBX 172.97’s average target is -33.06% below currents GBX 258.4 stock price. Acacia Mining Plc had 30 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Berenberg on Tuesday, June 18 to “Hold”. RBC Capital Markets maintained Acacia Mining plc (LON:ACA) on Thursday, April 18 with “Sector Performer” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by Berenberg on Tuesday, July 30. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, April 12 by Barclays Capital. As per Monday, February 25, the company rating was maintained by Berenberg. The company was maintained on Friday, April 26 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Friday, May 10 with “Underweight”. The stock has “Underweight” rating by JP Morgan on Wednesday, April 10. See Acacia Mining plc (LON:ACA) latest ratings:

12/08/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 215.00 Maintain

30/07/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 224.00 New Target: GBX 228.00 Maintain

10/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 215.00 Maintain

08/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 215.00 Maintain

04/07/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 250.00 Maintain

25/06/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 215.00 Maintain

19/06/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 215.00 Maintain

18/06/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 214.00 New Target: GBX 224.00 Upgrade

12/06/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 215.00 Maintain

10/06/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 215.00 Maintain

Bahl & Gaynor Inc increased Bb&T Corp (BBT) stake by 3.32% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bahl & Gaynor Inc acquired 184,617 shares as Bb&T Corp (BBT)’s stock rose 1.68%. The Bahl & Gaynor Inc holds 5.75M shares with $267.37M value, up from 5.56M last quarter. Bb&T Corp now has $36.00B valuation. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $46.53. About 517,490 shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 06/04/2018 – BB&T Insurance Holdings To Acquire Regions Insurance Group; 06/04/2018 – Regions to Sell Insurance Group to BB&T Insurance Subsidiary; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Net Charge-Offs $145M; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – QTRLY TAXABLE EQUIVALENT NET INTEREST INCOME $1,656 MLN VS $1,649 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 23/05/2018 – BB&T Presenting at Conference May 30; 24/04/2018 – BB&T BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 37.5C FROM 33C, EST. 33C; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Return on Average Common Shareholders’ Equity 11.43%; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Noninterest Income $1.18B; 27/03/2018 – BB&T CORP BBT.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $55; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP CFO SAYS REGIONAL INSURANCE WILL ADD ABOUT $70-PLUS MILLION IN REVENUE FOR THE SECOND HALF OF THE YEAR- CONF CALL

More notable recent BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should BB&T (NYSE:BBT) Be Disappointed With Their 31% Profit? – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “BB&T Announces Third-Quarter Dividends – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Buy BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) For Its Upcoming Dividend In 4 Days? – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BB&T declares $0.45 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Discover, AmEx top J.D. Power credit card rankings – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc decreased Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) stake by 28,367 shares to 2.15 million valued at $224.15 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Disney Walt Co Disney (NYSE:DIS) stake by 5,370 shares and now owns 217,485 shares. Gaslog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold BBT shares while 258 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 507.19 million shares or 5.73% more from 479.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strategic Fin Inc reported 107,990 shares or 0.69% of all its holdings. Hsbc Hldg Public Limited Company, United Kingdom-based fund reported 591,135 shares. Cibc Markets Corp holds 101,124 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Shelton Mngmt owns 360 shares. 90,139 are held by Moody Bancorp Trust Division. Moreover, Hallmark Mngmt Incorporated has 0.2% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 38,503 shares. Mirae Asset Glob owns 0.01% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 32,819 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Morgan Stanley owns 2.04 million shares. Flippin Bruce & Porter has invested 1.86% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Liability holds 7,078 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 12,067 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Silvercrest Asset Gru Lc has 15,006 shares. Farr Miller Washington Ltd Dc stated it has 737,304 shares or 2.92% of all its holdings. Mackay Shields Limited Co reported 145,454 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings.

Among 3 analysts covering BB&T (NYSE:BBT), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. BB&T has $56 highest and $50.5000 lowest target. $52.17’s average target is 12.12% above currents $46.53 stock price. BB&T had 14 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by UBS on Monday, March 4 with “Hold”. JP Morgan maintained the shares of BBT in report on Tuesday, July 9 with “Neutral” rating. As per Wednesday, July 10, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Monday, April 22 by Morgan Stanley. As per Monday, March 11, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $198,546 activity. On Thursday, February 28 Graney Patrick C III bought $198,546 worth of BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) or 3,890 shares.

The stock increased 2.62% or GBX 6.6 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 258.4. About 708,496 shares traded. Acacia Mining plc (LON:ACA) has 0.00% since August 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.