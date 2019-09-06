Bahl & Gaynor Holding in Six Flags Entertainment (SIX) Upped by $1.04 Million; 3M Co Com (MMM) Holder American National Bank Raised Its Stake

Bahl & Gaynor Inc increased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment Corp (SIX) by 44.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bahl & Gaynor Inc bought 21,255 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.93% . The institutional investor held 68,548 shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.38M, up from 47,293 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc who had been investing in Six Flags Entertainment Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $58.1. About 431,463 shares traded. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 18.03% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.03% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 06/04/2018 – Public Investment Fund Announces Agreement with Six Flags; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags: Accounting Chief Mario Centola Will Be VP of International Operations and Business Development; 15/03/2018 LAUNCH: SIX FLAGS $544.8M TLB FOR REPRICE; CALL 2:30PM ET TODAY; 26/03/2018 – Credit Agreement Amendment Reduces Six Flags’ Borrowing Rate; 14/05/2018 – APG Asset Adds Six Flags, Exits National Fuel, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 24/04/2018 – New Six Flags Parks to be Located in Nanjing, China; 23/03/2018 – Now Go Backward on BATMAN™: The Ride at Six Flags St. Louis; 22/05/2018 – World’s Largest Loop Coaster Opens at Six Flags Great America; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags to Operate Darien Lake in Upstate New York and Wet n’ Wild Parks in Houston and Glendale, Ariz; 24/04/2018 – Six Flags 1Q Loss $62.3M

American National Bank increased its stake in 3M Co Com (MMM) by 468.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Bank bought 3,090 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 3,750 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $779,000, up from 660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Bank who had been investing in 3M Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $91.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $163.54. About 886,180 shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 22/03/2018 – Global Adhesives and Sealants Market 2018: Industry Analysis & Outlook 2022 Featuring 3M, Henkel, Arkema and H.B. Fuller – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 930.5M RUPEES; 08/05/2018 – 3M CO SAYS EXPECTS FY 2018 GROSS SHARE REPURCHASES WILL BE IN THE RANGE OF $3.0 BLN TO $5.0 BLN – SEC FILING; 09/03/2018 – FDA: 3M Company – Health Care Business- FUTURO (TM) SPORT, QUICK STRAP ANKLE SUPPORT, REF 47736GEN, UPC 0 51131 19692 6; 09/05/2018 – 3M Names Mojdeh Poul Exec VP, Safety/Graphics Business Group; 04/04/2018 – 3M Selects C3 IoT As Strategic AI Software Platform; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $10.20 TO $10.55 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 24/04/2018 – 3M sinks 8%, eyes biggest drop since 2006; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $8.68 TO $9.03; 11/04/2018 – The Sky’s the Limit in 3M Disruptive Design Challenge

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kistler holds 3,421 shares. Forbes J M & Ltd Liability Partnership owns 2,906 shares. Gulf Intll Bancorporation (Uk) has 139,178 shares. Eagle Ridge Management owns 50,014 shares for 1.53% of their portfolio. Umb National Bank N A Mo reported 55,067 shares. Nbt Commercial Bank N A Ny holds 11,802 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Co holds 0.45% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 23,923 shares. Moreover, Evermay Wealth Lc has 0.27% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 4,649 shares. 334,381 were reported by Korea. America First Advisors Llc accumulated 106 shares. Beach Counsel Pa holds 14,412 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Mngmt Of Virginia Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.68% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Bluemountain Cap Lc reported 0% stake. 1St Source Bancshares owns 0.69% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 38,720 shares. Interocean Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 109,894 shares or 2.13% of all its holdings.

American National Bank, which manages about $316.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs Com (NYSE:ABT) by 4,784 shares to 1,839 shares, valued at $147,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp Com (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5,678 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,265 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pac Corp Com (NYSE:UNP).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $176,260 activity.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc, which manages about $7.63 billion and $10.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 726,949 shares to 1.01M shares, valued at $57.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Monolithic Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 4,389 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,677 shares, and cut its stake in Raven Industries Inc (NASDAQ:RAVN).

