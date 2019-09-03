Badger Meter Inc. (BMI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Perceptron Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCP)

This is a contrast between Badger Meter Inc. (NYSE:BMI) and Perceptron Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCP) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Scientific & Technical Instruments and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Badger Meter Inc. 56 3.46 N/A 1.24 43.10 Perceptron Inc. 6 0.53 N/A 0.22 19.05

Table 1 highlights Badger Meter Inc. and Perceptron Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Perceptron Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Badger Meter Inc. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Badger Meter Inc. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Badger Meter Inc. and Perceptron Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Badger Meter Inc. 0.00% 9.3% 7% Perceptron Inc. 0.00% 4.4% 2.9%

Volatility and Risk

Badger Meter Inc. has a 0.77 beta, while its volatility is 23.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Perceptron Inc. has a 0.93 beta and it is 7.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Badger Meter Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.6. On the competitive side is, Perceptron Inc. which has a 2.7 Current Ratio and a 2.1 Quick Ratio. Badger Meter Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Perceptron Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Badger Meter Inc. and Perceptron Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Badger Meter Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Perceptron Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Badger Meter Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 8.01% and an $54.5 average target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 89.8% of Badger Meter Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 76.8% of Perceptron Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1% are Badger Meter Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.1% of Perceptron Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Badger Meter Inc. 0.55% -8.39% -4% 2.28% 6.24% 8.7% Perceptron Inc. 6.08% -5.42% -43.38% -48.46% -61.51% -48.59%

For the past year Badger Meter Inc. had bullish trend while Perceptron Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Perceptron, Inc. develops, produces, and sells various automated industrial metrology products and solutions to manufacturing organizations for dimensional gauging, dimensional inspection, and 3D scanning in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It provides various in-line and near-line measurement solutions, including AutoGauge, AutoFit, AutoScan, AutoGuide, and Helix engineered metrology systems for industrial automated process control and assembly using fixed and robot mounted laser scanners; and off-line measurement solutions comprising Coord3 and TouchDMIS for industrial gauging and dimensional inspection using standalone robot mounted laser scanners and coordinate measuring machines. The company also offers laser-based sensors and software comprising WheelWorks product that targets the digitizing, reverse engineering, inspection, and original equipment manufacturers wheel alignment markets. In addition, it offers value added services consisting of training, field, calibration, launch support, consulting, and repair services, as well as equipment and software maintenance agreements. The company markets its products directly to end user customers through manufacturing line builders, system integrators, value-added resellers, and original equipment manufacturers. Perceptron, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Plymouth, Michigan.