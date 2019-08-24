Badger Meter Inc. (BMI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX)

Since Badger Meter Inc. (NYSE:BMI) and Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) are part of the Scientific & Technical Instruments industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Badger Meter Inc.
|56
|3.42
|N/A
|1.24
|43.10
|Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.85
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Badger Meter Inc. and Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Badger Meter Inc.
|0.00%
|9.3%
|7%
|Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Badger Meter Inc. and Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Badger Meter Inc.
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
|Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The consensus price target of Badger Meter Inc. is $54.5, with potential upside of 9.44%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 89.8% of Badger Meter Inc. shares and 0.16% of Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. shares. 1% are Badger Meter Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Badger Meter Inc.
|0.55%
|-8.39%
|-4%
|2.28%
|6.24%
|8.7%
|Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd.
|-3.78%
|-9.64%
|41.27%
|-6.81%
|-41.64%
|7.29%
For the past year Badger Meter Inc. was more bullish than Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd.
Summary
On 9 of the 9 factors Badger Meter Inc. beats Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd.
