Badger Meter Inc. (BMI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX)

Since Badger Meter Inc. (NYSE:BMI) and Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) are part of the Scientific & Technical Instruments industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Badger Meter Inc. 56 3.42 N/A 1.24 43.10 Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. 1 0.00 N/A -0.85 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Badger Meter Inc. and Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Badger Meter Inc. 0.00% 9.3% 7% Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Badger Meter Inc. and Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Badger Meter Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Badger Meter Inc. is $54.5, with potential upside of 9.44%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 89.8% of Badger Meter Inc. shares and 0.16% of Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. shares. 1% are Badger Meter Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Badger Meter Inc. 0.55% -8.39% -4% 2.28% 6.24% 8.7% Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. -3.78% -9.64% 41.27% -6.81% -41.64% 7.29%

For the past year Badger Meter Inc. was more bullish than Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Badger Meter Inc. beats Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd.