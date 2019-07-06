Badger Meter, Inc. (BMI) Forms $59.34 Double Top; 3M Company (MMM) Sellers Decreased By 4.57% Their Shorts

3M Company (NYSE:MMM) had a decrease of 4.57% in short interest. MMM’s SI was 8.86 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 4.57% from 9.29 million shares previously. With 2.06 million avg volume, 4 days are for 3M Company (NYSE:MMM)’s short sellers to cover MMM’s short positions. The SI to 3M Company’s float is 1.54%. The stock decreased 1.70% or $2.98 during the last trading session, reaching $172. About 1.63M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 05/03/2018 – CORRECTED: 3M appoints Michael Roman as CEO; Inge Thulin will take new position as executive chairman of the board; 19/04/2018 – TRYG TRYG.CO – NOTES WILL BE ISSUED ON 26 APRIL 2018 WITH A VARIABLE INTEREST RATE OF 3M STIBOR + 2.50% PER ANNUM; 04/04/2018 – 3M REPORTS NEW LEADERSHIP APPOINTMENT; 24/04/2018 – 3M sinks 8%, eyes biggest drop since 2007; 11/04/2018 – The Sky’s the Limit in 3M Disruptive Design Challenge; 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q Net $602M; 05/03/2018 – 3M: Inge Thulin Appointed 3M Executive Chmn; 05/03/2018 NIGERIA HAS POTENTIAL TO PUMP 3M B/D: KACHIKWU; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA LTD TMIN.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 6.79 BLN RUPEES VS 6.48 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $10.20 TO $10.55 EXCLUDING ITEMS

Badger Meter, Inc. (BMI) formed double top with $62.31 target or 5.00% above today’s $59.34 share price. Badger Meter, Inc. (BMI) has $1.73 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $59.34. About 84,494 shares traded. Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) has risen 20.85% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.42% the S&P500. Some Historical BMI News: 31/03/2018 – BMI Healthcare’s majority owner to quit as profits squeezed; 22/05/2018 – BMI of Texas Patient Loses 210 Pounds after Sleeve Gastrectomy & Receives American Heart Association Lifestyle Change Award; 08/05/2018 – ARGENTINE PESO TO LIKELY STABILIZE IN DAYS: BMI RESEARCH; 09/04/2018 – Standard Industries Announces Leadership Changes at BMI Group; 17/04/2018 – Badger Meter 1Q EPS 26c; 02/04/2018 – Badger Meter Signs Agreement To Acquire Innovative Metering Solutions; 02/05/2018 – BMI SEES DOWNSIDE RISKS TO COPPER FORECAST ON DELICATE ECONOMY; 27/04/2018 – Badger Meter Promotes Kenneth Bockhorst to President; Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 12/03/2018 – Apollo Endosurgery Announces Conclusion of LAP-BAND Low BMI Post-Approval Study; 28/03/2018 – Netcare to Exit U.K. Market as BMI Healthcare Performance Lags

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold 3M Company shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mechanics Natl Bank Department stated it has 8,418 shares. 1,132 were reported by Assetmark. Sather Financial Group Inc holds 0.1% or 2,291 shares in its portfolio. Captrust Financial Advsr holds 0.2% or 23,315 shares in its portfolio. M Kraus invested 0.42% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Edgewood Limited Com has 0.25% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 343,347 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holdg Sa invested in 232,538 shares or 0.4% of the stock. Cornerstone Cap Incorporated owns 0.1% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 2,845 shares. Stone Run Capital Ltd has invested 1.4% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Osher Van De Voorde Invest Mgmt holds 37,131 shares or 3.43% of its portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 0.16% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Carlton Hofferkamp And Jenks Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 5,418 shares. Willow Creek Wealth holds 2,095 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Obermeyer Wood Counsel Lllp reported 2,363 shares stake. Drexel Morgan And holds 1.77% or 9,585 shares in its portfolio.

Among 4 analysts covering 3M (NYSE:MMM), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. 3M had 9 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 3 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Friday, May 24. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, April 26 by Deutsche Bank. Morgan Stanley maintained 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) rating on Friday, March 22. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $199 target. Deutsche Bank maintained 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) rating on Monday, March 25. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $188 target. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, June 27 by Bank of America.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $98.87 billion. The companyÂ’s Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; advanced ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; separation and purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products. It has a 18.17 P/E ratio. The Company’s Safety and Graphics Business segment provides personal protection products, traffic safety and security products, commercial graphics systems, commercial cleaning and protection products, floor matting, roofing granules for asphalt shingles, and fall protection products.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 10 insider sales for $17.27 million activity. On Thursday, February 7 the insider Gangestad Nicholas C sold $942,450. 5,940 shares were sold by Lindekugel Jon T, worth $1.19 million. $3.22M worth of stock was sold by Bauman James L on Monday, February 11. $841,392 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) was sold by Bushman Julie L on Thursday, February 7. 1,000 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares with value of $176,260 were bought by PAGE GREGORY R. 8,906 shares were sold by Vale Michael G., worth $1.77M on Thursday, February 7. Shares for $2.66 million were sold by THULIN INGE G.

Among 2 analysts covering Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Badger Meter had 7 analyst reports since January 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Berenberg on Monday, January 7 to “Hold”. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, April 16 report.

Analysts await Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $0.47 EPS, up 11.90% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.42 per share. BMI’s profit will be $13.69M for 31.56 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual EPS reported by Badger Meter, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 27.03% EPS growth.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $936,466 activity. JOHNSON RICHARD E also sold $346,276 worth of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) on Friday, February 8. MEEUSEN RICHARD A sold $590,190 worth of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.62 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 7 investors sold Badger Meter, Inc. shares while 55 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 21.77 million shares or 3.42% less from 22.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Mngmt Limited Com has 1.51M shares. Envestnet Asset Management Inc, Illinois-based fund reported 51,517 shares. Clean Yield Gru reported 0.03% in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI). Tower Research Lc (Trc) accumulated 191 shares. Ameritas Investment Prns Incorporated holds 0.01% or 2,464 shares in its portfolio. Asset Mngmt One Commerce Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI). Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0% of its portfolio in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI). Hanson & Doremus Invest Mgmt holds 0% or 140 shares in its portfolio. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Co holds 5,500 shares. Fdx Advsrs Inc holds 0.03% in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) or 11,715 shares. 26,731 were accumulated by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Mairs Power Inc invested 0.58% in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI). 72,208 are owned by Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability. United Ser Automobile Association has invested 0% of its portfolio in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI). First Personal Service has invested 0.61% in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI).