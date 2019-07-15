Badger Meter Inc. (BMI) and Itron Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Comparison side by side

Badger Meter Inc. (NYSE:BMI) and Itron Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) compete against each other in the Scientific & Technical Instruments sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Badger Meter Inc. 56 3.84 N/A 1.06 49.18 Itron Inc. 55 1.02 N/A 1.12 50.81

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Badger Meter Inc. and Itron Inc. Itron Inc. is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Badger Meter Inc. The company that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Badger Meter Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Itron Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Badger Meter Inc. 0.00% 10.4% 7.8% Itron Inc. 0.00% 6.4% 1.7%

Risk & Volatility

Badger Meter Inc. has a beta of 0.76 and its 24.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Itron Inc.’s 1.28 beta is the reason why it is 28.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

3 and 1.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Badger Meter Inc. Its rival Itron Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.4 and 1.1 respectively. Badger Meter Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Itron Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Badger Meter Inc. and Itron Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Badger Meter Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Itron Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

$55 is Badger Meter Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential downside is -3.93%. Competitively Itron Inc. has an average target price of $67.25, with potential upside of 9.19%. The information presented earlier suggests that Itron Inc. looks more robust than Badger Meter Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Badger Meter Inc. and Itron Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 90.5% and 0%. 1.2% are Badger Meter Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1% of Itron Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Badger Meter Inc. -2.57% -8.59% -10.99% 1.12% 20.85% 6.34% Itron Inc. -7.57% 16.75% -4.36% 5.59% -15.1% 20.55%

For the past year Badger Meter Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Itron Inc.

Summary

Itron Inc. beats Badger Meter Inc. on 7 of the 12 factors.

Itron, Inc. provides metering solutions to electricity, gas, and water utility markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Gas, and Water. It offers standard electromechanical and electronic, gas, and water and heat meters; and advanced and smart electricity, gas, and water meters and communication modules. The company also provides prepayment systems, including smart key, keypad, and smart card communication technologies; advanced systems, such as handheld, mobile, and fixed network collection technologies; smart network technologies; meter data management software; and knowledge application solutions. In addition, it offers installation and software implementation; professional services comprising consulting and analysis; and project management, installation, and post-sale maintenance support services. The company offers its standard metering systems to measure electricity, natural gas, water, or thermal energy; advanced metering systems to collect, store, and transmit meter data to handheld computers, mobile units, telephone, radio frequency, cellular, power line carrier, and fixed networks. Itron, Inc. markets its products directly through its sales force, as well as through indirect sales force consisting of distributors, sales representatives, partners, and meter manufacturer representatives to utilities. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Liberty Lake, Washington.