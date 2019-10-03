Badger Meter, Inc. (BMI) Analysts See $0.42 EPS; Pulse Biosciences (PLSE) Shorts Up By 0.94%

Analysts expect Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) to report $0.42 EPS on October, 16.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 8.70% from last quarter’s $0.46 EPS. BMI’s profit would be $12.23M giving it 31.64 P/E if the $0.42 EPS is correct. After having $0.39 EPS previously, Badger Meter, Inc.’s analysts see 7.69% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $53.16. About 138,108 shares traded. Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) has risen 6.24% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BMI News: 06/03/2018 Billboard: Residente to Receive First Champion Award at 2018 BMI Latin Awards; 20/04/2018 – DJ Badger Meter Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BMI); 27/04/2018 – Badger Meter Declares Dividend of 13c; 02/04/2018 – Badger Meter Signs Agreement To Acquire Innovative Metering Solutions; 12/03/2018 – Apollo Endosurgery Announces Conclusion of LAP-BAND Low BMI Post-Approval Study; 02/04/2018 – BADGER METER IN PACT TO BUY INNOVATIVE METERING SOLUTIONS; 17/04/2018 – Badger Meter 1Q EPS 26c; 09/04/2018 – BMI To Honor Legendary Film Composer John Williams With A Special Award Bearing His Name At The 34th Annual BMI Film, TV & Visual Media Awards; 31/03/2018 – BMI Healthcare’s majority owner to quit as profits squeezed; 24/04/2018 – EU, US reluctant to remove trade preferences for Cambodia garments – Fitch’s BMI

Pulse Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PLSE) had an increase of 0.94% in short interest. PLSE’s SI was 2.29M shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 0.94% from 2.27M shares previously. With 53,600 avg volume, 43 days are for Pulse Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PLSE)’s short sellers to cover PLSE’s short positions. The SI to Pulse Biosciences Inc’s float is 28.9%. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $14.34. About 46,875 shares traded or 4.63% up from the average. Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) has declined 5.02% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLSE News: 18/04/2018 – PULSE BIOSCIENCES GRANTS EQUITY INCENTIVE AWARDS TO NEW EMPLOYE; 25/04/2018 – Pulse Biosciences Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 16/05/2018 – Pulse Biosciences Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 12/04/2018 – PULSE BIOSCIENCES INC – PATIENTS RATED 78% OF LESION OUTCOMES AS SATISFIED OR MOSTLY SATISFIED, CLOSELY MIRRORING INVESTIGATOR RATINGS; 16/03/2018 – PULSE BIOSCIENCES INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.53; 08/05/2018 – Pulse Biosciences 1Q Loss/Shr 51c; 18/04/2018 – Pulse Biosciences Grants Equity Incentive Awards to New Employee; 21/04/2018 – DJ Pulse Biosciences Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLSE); 16/03/2018 – Pulse Biosciences 4Q Loss/Shr 53c; 12/04/2018 – Pulse Biosciences Announces Positive Results from Its First Study Evaluating a Clinical Target at Major Scientific Meeting

More notable recent Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can You Imagine How Chuffed Badger Meter’s (NYSE:BMI) Shareholders Feel About Its 118% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Dividend Hunters Love Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Potentially Underrated? – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Badger Meter, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:BMI) Return On Capital Can Tell Us – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “BMI Group’s Next-Gen Commercial Site, Developed By EPAM, Named A 2019 Sitecore Experience Award Winner For Best Personalized Experience – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 26 investors sold Badger Meter, Inc. shares while 56 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 22.10 million shares or 1.52% more from 21.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Massachusetts-based Fmr Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI). Of Vermont invested 0% of its portfolio in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI). Bank Of America De invested in 0% or 47,243 shares. Clean Yield Grp Incorporated accumulated 1,200 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Company holds 0% in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) or 64 shares. Bryn Mawr owns 116,666 shares or 0.38% of their US portfolio. The North Carolina-based Bb&T Corp has invested 0.01% in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI). Moreover, Envestnet Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) for 47,228 shares. Systematic Fincl L P owns 16,925 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Eagle Asset Mngmt accumulated 322,347 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Van Eck Associates Corporation invested in 0.01% or 21,711 shares. First Advisors Limited Partnership reported 178,030 shares. Bb&T Securities Ltd Llc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI). Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI). Moreover, Chicago Equity Partners Ltd Liability has 0.07% invested in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) for 24,800 shares.

Badger Meter, Inc. provides flow measurement, control, and communication solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.55 billion. It offers mechanical and electronic water meters, and related technologies and services to municipal water utilities; and meters and valves to measure and control materials flowing through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, oil, and other liquids and gases, as well as for use in water/wastewater, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, gas and oil, chemical and petrochemical, test and measurement, automotive aftermarket, and the concrete construction process industries. It has a 42.87 P/E ratio. The firm provides flow instrumentation technologies to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system; ORION Migratable for mobile meter reading; ORION Fixed Network for traditional fixed network applications; and ORION Cellular for infrastructure-free meter reading.

More notable recent Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Pulse Biosciences Grants Equity Incentive Awards to New Employees – Business Wire” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Pulse Biosciences’s (NASDAQ:PLSE) 189% Share Price Increase Well Justified? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Pulse Bio down 20% on delay of U.S. approval of CellFX System – Seeking Alpha” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Pulse Biosciences, Inc Common Stock (PLSE) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Acne And Wart Markets Will Be Key For Pulse BioSciences – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

Pulse Biosciences, Inc., a medical technology company, develops therapeutic tissue treatment platform based on its proprietary nano-pulse stimulation technology. The company has market cap of $297.82 million. The Company’s NPS is a non-thermal, precise, and focal drug-free tissue treatment technology that initiates cell death within treated tissue used in dermatology/aesthetics, oncology, minimally invasive ablation, and veterinary applications. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Electroblate, Inc. and changed its name to Pulse Biosciences, Inc. in December 2015.